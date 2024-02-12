Newbury College lights the way with Apprenticeship celebration

Newbury College (@newburycollege) and University Centre Newbury (UCN) have marked National Apprenticeship Week (05 February 2024 – 09 February 2024) by honouring the achievements of outstanding apprentices and employers in the Thames Valley area with their prestigious annual Apprenticeship Awards.

This year, National Apprenticeship Week also marks the launch of a vibrant new “Light the Way” campaign, featuring eye-catching imagery and videos that aim to illuminate the path for future apprentices by showcasing real-life success stories. The series of compelling videos has been released on social media throughout the week, highlighting dynamic partnerships between apprentices and their employers across various sectors. These videos included testimonials from apprentices and employers at Red 76 Tax, Equinix, and Crowcon Detection Instruments, along with insights from Newbury College Apprentice Development Coaches.

2024 Apprenticeship Award Winners:

Best Apprentice – Early Years: Kayleigh Wilkins, Happy Kids Nursery

Best Apprentice – Engineering: Alfie Partington, Snap-on

Best Apprentice – Business: Beth Burns, Nustream

Best Apprentice – Finance: James Whiterow, Red 76 Tax

Best Degree Apprentice: Gloria Arias, Thames Water

Early Years Employer of the Year: The Willows Primary School

Electrical Installation Employer of the Year: Equinix

Business Employer of the Year: Beard

Best Mentor: Tracey Magnus, Equinix

Best Development Coach: Paulina Ojo

Best Tutor: Steve Purchell

The awards, revealed through social media announcements, celebrate the individual and collective achievements of apprentices and their employers, and highlight the significant role of mentors and development coaches in guiding apprentices to success.

Dr Jo Houghton, Vice Principal – HE and Skills at Newbury College and UCN, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating,

“Our ‘Light the Way’ campaign launched for National Apprenticeship Week 2024 is shining a spotlight on the exceptional talents within our apprenticeship programmes and the invaluable support from employers across the region. Celebrating this year’s winners reminds us of the powerful impact apprenticeships have on individuals, businesses, and our local economy.”

Newbury College and UCN continue to be at the forefront of delivering outstanding apprenticeship programmes that exceed national average achievement rates and directly respond to the evolving needs of the local and national economy. By fostering strong partnerships with businesses and focusing on career-oriented education, they are pivotal in shaping a skilled, adaptable workforce ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

To learn more about apprenticeship opportunities with Newbury College and University Centre Newbury, visit here.

