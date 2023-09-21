NG BAILEY WELCOMES LATEST APPRENTICES COHORT

NG Bailey, the UK’s largest independent engineering and services business, has welcomed 53 new apprentices as the group’s leading people development programme continues to go from strength to strength.

The apprentices embarking upon their career journeys with NG Bailey will be joining teams across the UK in a range of roles. These include two new apprenticeship programmes in the IT Services business.

The successful apprentices were selected from 2,300 high quality applications.

The company offers 20 different types of apprenticeship in total. From site-based to office based, the apprenticeships prepare people for their career by offering extensive experience in their chosen field. The apprenticeships offer the opportunity for apprentices to work on wide a range of projects and in some cases set them up for other qualifications, such as a RICS accredited training scheme.

Rob Smith, NG Bailey group HR director, said:

“For almost 90 years, our apprenticeship programme has been at the heart of NG Bailey and the foundation upon which so many careers have been built.

“As we look to the future, it’s great to see the inclusion of IT services apprenticeships in our well-established programme portfolio.

“These new additions will further enhance our technical abilities and provide even greater launchpads for careers in our sector and industry at large. We wish them every success in their apprenticeship journey with us.”

NG Bailey has a long history of providing successful apprenticeships, having welcomed almost 6,000 apprentices since 1934. Many of the company’s apprentices have won national and industry awards and progressed into senior management positions.

The latest intake of apprentices have successfully completed their induction at the Queens Hotel in Leeds, where they undertook a variety of workshops and tasks and had the opportunity to learn from former apprentices, hear guest speakers from senior management team members, presentations from NG Bailey family members and meet their Apprenticeship Development Partners.

To learn more about NG Bailey’s apprenticeship scheme visit its dedicated web page here.

Published in