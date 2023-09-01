NHS Bursary extended in Wales with access to full maintenance loan amid cost of living crisis

Health Minister Eluned Morgan has confirmed Wales will extend the NHS Wales Bursary scheme to eligible healthcare students studying in the 2024-25 academic year, and allow them to access the full amount of maintenance loan in addition to the Bursary.

To help amid the cost of living crisis, NHS Bursary students will have access to the full maintenance loan available from Student Finance Wales. This includes Medical and Dentistry students in their Bursary years.

Student nurses, midwives and allied healthcare professionals who commit to working in Wales for up to two years after qualifying are eligible for the bursary, which provides non-repayable support covering tuition fees and living costs.

Medical and Dentistry students who usually live in Wales will be able to access the full amount of maintenance loan in their Bursary years regardless of where they study in the UK.

Today’s announcement provides certainty about the bursary arrangements until 2025 to help students and course providers plan for the future.

The Welsh Government will also hold a consultation during this extension period on the best way of continuing to support people studying healthcare programmes in Wales to ensure Wales continues to attract and retain the brightest and the best students.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said:

“We are determined to ensure Wales remains an attractive proposition for talented healthcare students.

“That’s why we continue to invest in the training of the dedicated nurses, midwives and other highly-skilled professionals working in our NHS.

“This bursary has helped so many people qualify and work in the NHS, bolstering our workforce.

“Access to the full amount of maintenance loan will also help those beginning their healthcare, medical and dental journeys to combat financial hardship and poor mental health amid the continuing cost of living crisis.”

Education Minister Jeremy Miles said:

“It is important we support healthcare students during this cost of living crisis, so we can train and retain a skilled medical workforce in Wales.

“That’s why we are providing funding to enable NHS Bursary students to access the full maintenance loan, ensuring that financial hardship is not a factor in preventing students from studying here.”

Chief Nursing Officer for Wales Sue Tranka added:

“I am delighted we are once again extending the NHS bursary and demonstrating a clear commitment to ensuring the future sustainability of the NHS workforce.”

