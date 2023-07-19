North Wales students cutting it on the international stage

COLEG CAMBRIA students are gaining vital work experience on the international stage.

In past months, learners from the college’s Deeside site visited countries across Europe to enhance their skills and explore different careers on the continent.

Among them were a cohort from the booming Esports programme, who journeyed to Barcelona, and a group from the popular Hair and Beauty course, who spent two weeks cutting-it at leading salons in Pistoria and Montecatini, Italy.

Director of Care Therapies Julie Guzzo said the knowledge transfer has had a positive impact on students and staff, with further activities planned at the Sophia Hilton Salon in London, Banbury Postiche and more.

Partnerships with globally renowned names including L’Oreal and Dermalogica have also gone from strength to strength, and she is excited to see so many new avenues opening up for the college globally.

“The Esports trip to Barcelona and time spent by Hairdressing students in Italy have given these technical programmes a new dimension,” said Julie.

“I took eight students to Montecatini, and they gained incredible experience out there on an internship, overcoming any challenges around the language and the way they approach the industry, which is very different to here in the UK.

“It was really interesting and built their confidence, giving them a fresh sense of independence and a chance to immerse themselves in the culture and lifestyle they have out there.”

Julie added that additional Europe and the wider world placements include 10 Childcare learners visiting a college with a Montessori nursery in France, and 15 learners from Health and Social Care taking part in a Challenges Abroad project in Vietnam.

“We have taken students overseas in the past but there have never been so many opportunities, it’s an incredible USP for prospective students, a chance to see more of the world while boosting skills and gaining an insight into diverse ways of working,” she said.

“There is huge demand out there for skilled people in the hair and beauty arena, aesthetics, health and social care and childcare, so now is the time to join us.”

For more on the wide range of courses and qualifications available at Coleg Cambria, visit the website.

Published in