Northern Becomes Latest Patron of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance

Northern, a leading provider of rail services has become the latest patron of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance (Powered by Pathway Group)

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with more than 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.



In 2022, Northern was officially recognised by OFSTED as a ‘Main Provider’ of apprenticeships, a status that enables them to offer their industry-leading training services to other train operators and rail industry organisations.

Formed in 2017, originally as the ‘BAME’ Apprenticeship Alliance, The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance strives to promote social mobility, diversity, inclusion and equity in apprenticeships through three pillars:



Educate – organisations on building a diverse workforce

Engage – with the Multicultural community

Recruit – support organisations with recruitment diversity



Northern will work with The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance and other esteemed patrons to promote equality, diversity and inclusion, equity of opportunity and social mobility through their apprenticeship opportunities to increase the diversity of their workforce and attract the best talent.



“The goal is to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce that better meets the needs of Northern. The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is committed to working with Northern and making a meaningful impact in the communities they serve and fostering a workplace where everyone can thrive through the equity of opportunity” said Jagdeep Soor, Head of Strategic Partnerships for The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance (powered by Pathway Group).



“We are delighted to welcome Northern as our new patrons to The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. We are working in partnership with an organisation that is taking a major step forward in their efforts to ensure that everyone has access to the same opportunities and that our workforce is reflective of the diverse communities we serve.” Said Safaraz Ali, CEO of Pathway Group which powers The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance

Tricia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Northern, said: “We’re very proud to be the leading provider of rail industry apprenticeships in the UK – and becoming a patron of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is a natural collaboration.

“Each and every one of the graduates from our academy has the potential to be an industry leader of the future – bringing their skills, talent and ideas to the table. This is such an exciting sector to be a part of and there’s no better grounding for a successful career in rail than an apprenticeship, which combines classroom learning with on-the-job experience.”

