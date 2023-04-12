Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Northern Skills Network receive funding through the Apprenticeship Workforce Development programme for Green & Sustainable Development Project

Northern Skills Network April 12, 2023
0 Comments
handshake

We are delighted to announce the Northern Skills Network has been successful in accessing grant funding from the Education & Training Foundation, part of the Apprenticeship workforce development
programme. We will be using this funding to develop & implement a Green & Sustainable Development (GSD) suite of support for apprenticeship providers across the North.

As the regional networks across North we are committed to supporting all FE & Skills learners with gaining the knowledge and understanding on how to live, learn and work more sustainably aware, and we recognise the current support & resource in place is mainly focused on the curriculum areas that have a direct link to the green economy such as those studying electrical vehicle, retrofit and construction-based
apprenticeship provision, however we believe ALL students should have the access to information & all providers should deliver a culture of GSD. We will host a series of roundtables to gain valuable sector and
stakeholder insight, these will run between May & July and aimed at employers, providers, and apprentices. Plus we will host a GSD conference in July to showcase & celebrate the work of the regions and the project.

Our project partner, NCFE, will join a wealth of experience in curriculum development and support the roll out of GSD champions and we look forward to working with colleagues from NCFE and our regional networks to make this community of practice not only a success for the now but also for the future.

Keep an eye on our NSN socials, contact your regional networks or visit our website for more details.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
Northern Skills Network

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .