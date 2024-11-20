NSCG and Ministry of Defence launch first of a kind student placement pilot

In a ground-breaking partnership, NSCG has collaborated with the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to offer students work experience opportunities within the defence sector.

Four Stafford College Engineering students have become the first ever T Level learners to undertake a placement with the MOD, and will be gaining valuable experience with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) at Beacon Barracks in Stafford.

As part of their T Level studies, students must complete 315 hours on an industry placement over two years and the MOD now joins a list of top organisations who are supporting Stafford College students with their qualification.

At a launch event of the programme pilot on Tuesday 12 November, NSCG staff were invited along to 16th Signal Regiment Light Aid Detachment (LAD) to see the students in action, where they were already getting stuck into the practical side of their studies by changing the gearbox on a military Land Rover.

The students were welcomed to the team with a goodie bag and team sweatshirt to wear with pride during college lessons and study time.

During the event, Stafford College’s Placement Officer Frazer Peters and Curriculum Manager for Skills and Technology Ken Foster, were presented with a 16th Signal Regiment plaque in recognition of the new partnership, and also took part in a formal signing of the collaboration agreement.

Frazer Peters, Placement Officer at NSCG, said: “Watching students exceed expectations in their placements is truly inspiring. Equally heart-warming is witnessing the Ministry of Defence go above and beyond to welcome them, ensuring they feel like an integral part of the team.

“It’s clear these students are not only being guided by exceptional mentors, but are also in the hands of a supportive and caring environment that will help them thrive.”



“We are really looking forward to seeing our students go from strength to strength, as they put their knowledge into action and develop their practical skills in this prestigious environment.”

Captain David Leo, Officer Commanding of the REME Detachment said: “We are thrilled to officially launch this partnership. Our goal is to provide students with the most enriching experience possible, fully integrating them into our team and showcasing the diverse opportunities a career in military engineering has to offer.”

NSCG offers T Levels in a wide range of subjects, including Midwifery, Marketing, Education and Early Years, Vehicle Maintenance and Repair and Legal Services.