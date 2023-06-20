Nuclear industry agrees four commitments to deliver 300 per cent increase in future workforce

Key players in nuclear have come together to agree a set of four commitments to help deliver the future workforce the sector needs to thrive over the coming decades.

The latest modelling suggests a 300 per cent increase in staff will be needed to meet workforce demand by 2050, from engineers and welders to technicians and safety personnel.

Representatives from the private and public sector, spanning the civil and defence spaces, came together at the Nuclear Skills Conference – convened last month by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Defence Nuclear Organisation – to agree how to focus their efforts on meeting the skills needs of the future.

The Nuclear Skills Strategy Group (NSSG) has been working with all partners to support the development of these commitments, convening more than 200 nuclear stakeholders – including CEOs and board members – and facilitating their collaboration.

Partners across all the industry are urged to sign up to the following commitments:

Reputation nuclear Promoting the national importance of nuclear – and the existing and diverse opportunities available through a career in the nuclear sector – by speaking with a common voice. Inspiring the future workforce Actively engaging to inspire and attract the next generation of the nuclear workforce which is fully representative of society. People value Creating an environment which demonstrably values the workforce and promotes the

nuclear sector as a great place to work. Doing things differently, together Advocate for each other, take collective action and challenge traditional ways of doing business to build and sustain the nuclear sector workforce.

Co-Chair of the NSSG, Jennie Chapman, said:

“The UK’s nuclear sector has the potential to be at the forefront of a dynamic economy and has a huge role to play in generating green energy.

“Meeting the projected demand for personnel across nuclear can only be achieved with sector-wide support for these four commitments.

“We hope the sector will join us in affirming these priorities as we work together to build the nuclear workforce of the future.”

Published in