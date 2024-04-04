OneFile awarded Investors in People GOLD status

Investors in People assessors awarded OneFile GOLD status after employees described the company as ‘a great place to work’ that ‘demonstrated a real commitment’ to their learning and development.

An accreditation known all over the world, the prestigious Investors in People (IIP) awards are granted to organisations that demonstrate a clear commitment to the people who make them what they are. Only 17% of IIP-accredited organisations achieve the GOLD standard.

IIP assessors reeled off a list of reasons for OneFile’s GOLD status. They told the Manchester-based EdTech company:

You’ve demonstrated real commitment to investing in your people, which is evident by the number of people having developed and progressed within the organisation from an entry level role – some of which are now in the senior leadership team (SLT).

Your values are seen to be authentic and shared by your people who can relate to them in terms of relevance and importance to their own roles.

Leaders place value on their own learning and OneFile has invested significantly in Leadership and management development. This has continued and been strengthened further with wider opportunities through Harris Computers (which acquired OneFile in 2021).

People have a lot of respect for leaders and good relationships with their line managers – they agree that their managers encourage them to develop themselves, perform to their best, trust them to make decisions and helps them improve their performance.

Staff think OneFile is a great place to work and this is predominantly due to the culture, the people they work with and the way they are managed in terms of the autonomy and trust they have. They commented that OneFile still retained a family feel even though it is now part of a larger group of companies.

OneFile’s highest scores in their IIP employee survey were on the themes of measuring and reviewing performance, motivating people to deliver the organisation’s objectives, empowering people and adopting the values, said assessors.

Results of the survey as well as feedback from interviews confirmed that “the purpose and ambition has been well communicated and that people understand the vision of ‘creating a world where everyone is learning for their future’”, said IIP.

Employee engagement was praised alongside the sharp focus on organisational goals, such as future proofing the products and maintaining strong and long-lasting relationships with customers. Trust in leaders was found to be strong due to the transparency with which information is shared, said assessors, and this is clearly having a positive impact on employee engagement.

OneFile Managing Director Sue Thexton said:

“Achieving GOLD status is a testament to the hard work, passion and talent of everyone at OneFile, and reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation.

“This recognition reinforces our commitment to creating a positive and empowering workplace culture. We believe in investing in our people, fostering growth and building a collaborative environment where everyone can thrive. This is why we have such a low level of staff attrition.”

