Degree apprenticeships & student recruitment – NAW 2023 | Dr Gerhardt, Kent Business School

This series is in partnership with the University Vocational Awards Council.

In episode 6 and part 2 of a special series for National Apprenticeship Week 2023 in partnership with UVAC, is a discussion with Dr Trevor Gerhardt, Director of Studies for Higher Degree Apprenticeships at Kent Business School.

In it, we discuss:

Intro to Dr Trevor’s role and the role of the University/Business school in apprenticeships

How degree apprenticeships have changed student recruitment

Social mobility and the middle class apprenticeship grab

What reforms he’d suggest to enhance agree apprenticeships

About Dr Trevor

Experienced work integrated learning practitioner with a demonstrated history of working in the adult educational experiential learning higher education sector. Skilled in Nonprofit Organizations, Lecturing, Research, Coaching, Public Speaking, Curriculum Development, Strategic Leadership and Management and Pastoral Care. Strong program and project management professional with a Doctorate of Education (Ed.D.) from Canterbury Christ Church University.

For more Secrets of Talent episodes, visit secretsoftalent.com

Published in