PHX Training launches new programme to support careers in Community Pharmacy

A leading North West training provider is partnering with NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) to support future employment opportunities by launching a programme aimed at getting adults interested in a career in Community Pharmacy.

PHX Training, which has offices in Preston, Blackpool, Morecambe, Carlisle and Barrow, will run the Step into Pharmacy Employment Programme, designed to help learners gain insight into the world of community Pharmacy, and provide them with the skills, knowledge and confidence to take the next step in their career.

The four-week programme will start on Monday, July 31, and start with three weeks of tailored, in-person sessions delivered by an experienced tutor, held at the PHX Training offices in Preston. Learners will be assessed through observation and assessment to attain accredited qualifications in areas such as employability, preparing to work in healthcare, principles of safeguarding and customer service.

The final week will see learners enter a placement at a local pharmacy to gain hands-on experience of working in the industry. Once complete, learners will have gained four accredited qualifications, as well as practical experience, and will be provided with the opportunity to gain future employment.

Community Pharmacy makes up one of the four pillars of the Primary Care system in England, along with General Practice, Optical Services and Dentistry. As of October 2022, there were more than 11,500 community pharmacies in England delivering services under contract for the NHS.

Community Pharmacy employs a range of staff, including registered pharmacists, registered pharmacy technicians and pharmacy assistants, alongside managerial and administrative staff.

Briony Fawcett, managing director of PHX Training, says:

“We are incredibly excited to launch the Step into Pharmacy Employment Programme and welcome a new wave of learners to the possibility of working in the world of Community Pharmacy.

“If you have ever considered a career in pharmacy but did not know where to start then this course will be perfect for you. There is a wealth of opportunity available so please do get in touch to learn more and secure your spot.”

Huzi Patel, project facilitator at NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with PHX Training to deliver this programme. Community Pharmacy is a critical part of Primary Care in England, and this course will provide learners with an invaluable opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge and insight into the industry, and hopefully lead to successful careers for all participants in the future.”

PHX Training is a North West training provider that offers a range of training and vocational courses, aimed at helping people receive their first qualifications in basic functional skills which can help them find work or improve their quality of life.

It also supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are recruiting.

If you would like to learn more about the programme, please visit the NHS Careers website or contact .

