Prestigious Fellowship Awarded to NPTC Group of Colleges Motor Vehicle Lecturers

NPTC Group of Colleges are proud to have been recognised by the Technical Teaching Fellowship for their hard work in improving teaching and learning opportunities in the field of Electric and Hybrid training.

Powys-based Motor Vehicle Lecturers Daniel Pritchard and William Davies, have been announced as recipients of the prestigious Technical Teaching Fellowship 2004-25 Award. The award made jointly by the Education and Training Foundation (EFT) and Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851 will be formally presented at an event being held at the Royal Society in London on Friday 1 March.

This joint Fellowship for William Davies lecturer at Brecon College and Daniel Pritchard Lecturer at Newtown College will focus on electrical vehicle maintenance training using synchronous and asynchronous hybrid delivery, building on the work they are already engaged in on electric and hybrid vehicles.

The School of Engineering at NPTC Group of Colleges is at the forefront of developing and delivering contemporary, cutting-edge electrical/hybrid vehicle maintenance training to providers locally, across the UK and internationally. Daniel and William have both been instrumental in the development and provision of these courses.

NPTC Group of Colleges provides training on hybrid and electric vehicle system repair and replacement level 2, 3 and 4 IMI-accredited courses. The College has created dedicated EV training areas within the motor vehicle departments, obtaining a total of four hybrid and electric vehicle training rigs to aid teaching and learning opportunities. The courses have been extended to ‘Train the Trainer’ programmes overseas.

Daniel and William were also finalists at the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) Awards Celebrating Automotive Excellence for Outstanding Contribution to the Motor Industry.

Head of School: Engineering, Amiee Lane said:

“Daniel and William have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their roles, consistently driving initiatives that enhance the quality of education within our institution. The proposed Fellowship aligns seamlessly with our organisational goals, promoting collaboration, sharing of best practices, and the integration of innovative teaching methodologies. Daniel and William’s dedication, vision, and expertise make them an ideal candidate to lead initiatives that will shape the future of technical education. I am confident that they will not only excel in the Fellowship but also leverage this opportunity to further elevate the standards of technical teaching, not just within our institution but sector-wide.”

The Fellowship will ensure that the methods used in teaching align with the digital landscape envisioned for 2030. This forward-looking approach will prepare students for the digital transformations expected in the coming decade. Fellows are expected to develop knowledge transfer and exchange activities, share effective practice at national and regional conferences and via networks, facilitate CPD and contribute to thought leadership through an established technical community of practice. They will also contribute to a final report to engage and motivate technical education practitioners in their specialist subject areas. Each receives a financial award to support their activity and guarantee remission time and is allocated a mentor to support them for the duration of the programme.

John Lavery, Secretary of the Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851, said:

“The Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851 congratulates all the new Technical Teaching Fellows and is thrilled to welcome them to the 1851 community. The work they will undertake within the Further Education environment is hugely important and the awards recognise the incredibly high teaching standards and example that they demand, and deliver, of themselves. The Royal Commission is thrilled that the 1851 Technical Teaching programme has proved so successful and is delighted to work in collaboration with the Education and Training Foundation to deliver this newly expanded initiative”.

Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO of the Education and Training Foundation, said:

“Our congratulations go to the recipients of the 2024–25 Technical Teaching Fellowships. These awards recognise leading lights in technical education and support them to effectively share and extend the reach of their practice. We look forward to seeing them follow in the footsteps of their predecessors, developing the capability of technical teaching across the UK. In doing so, they will help to foster the skills required to address the profound technical, economic and sustainability changes society faces.”

