Kirstie Donnelly comments on Queen’s Speech Life Long Loan Entitlement and Higher Education Bill

“As the economy continues to recover and rebuild itself, reshaped by the challenges of the past few years, it is vital that adult skills are top of the agenda. After all, with the skills businesses need rapidly evolving now and in the decades to come, we need to ensure we have the mechanisms in place that allow people to learn, train and remain employable throughout their lives.

“So, it is encouraging to hear Prince Charles, in his delivery of today’s Queen’s Speech, state that the Government will make positive – and long overdue – steps towards building a stronger and future-minded lifelong skills system, which places a greater emphasis on further and adult education. However, it’s vital that the Lifelong Loan Entitlement is flexible and easy to engage with, and that it enables and empowers joined up pathways in the education system, instead of creating further divides.



“If we’re to make real, positive changes to our national skills system, the Lifelong Loan Entitlement needs to support a long-term, strategic approach to system design. We need to reinforce the value of education at all levels and ages, where all those involved – learners, providers, education institutions and employers – are clear about their roles and responsibilities within the system and how they can re-engage with learning in ways that benefit them, the labour market and the economy.”

