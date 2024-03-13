Dumfries and Galloway College proud to help recruit new apprentices 

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) was delighted to host two fantastic recruitment events at its campuses as part of Scottish Apprenticeship Week (March 4-8).

Scottish Apprenticeship Week highlights the great opportunities that both individuals and businesses can benefit from by hiring an apprentice in Dumfries and Galloway.

For apprentices, it’s an exciting way to start a new career path, safe in the knowledge they are in good hands learning from the best and unlocking their potential — and for organisations, it provides the opportunity to tailor their workforce to the needs of their business.

On Tuesday, March 5, Stranraer Academy was the venue for DGC’s Stranraer Campus event — in order for school pupils to have better access to attend after classes — where employers were on hand to talk about the apprenticeship roles available and how to apply for them.

Then, two days later, 25 businesses, including DG Project Solutions, Drax, Kellwood Engineering, Scottish Power, Armstrong Watson, SDS, Verdant Leisure, Wheatley Homes, Barend Holiday Village and Sparklers Private Nursery, were delighted to visit DGC’s Crichton Campus in Dumfries for the second recruitment event.

The employers welcomed the opportunity to promote their live vacancies and speak to candidates about the type of person they are looking to fill their roles… and it was a busy three hours with more than 150 would-be apprentices attending!

During what was an inspiring week for businesses and students, DGC was similarly inspired as its apprentices paid tribute to the college and its staff in a series of testimonial quotes.

They included Thomas Cawkwell, who is an apprentice now employed by the college, and Finn Patterson, one of DGC’s former Foundation Apprentice students who has also gone on to a Degree Apprenticeship with Airbus UK in Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering.

Joanna Campbell, Dumfries and Galloway College Principal, said:

“Our recruitment events in Stranraer and Dumfries were great opportunities for both candidates and employers to connect during Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

“DGC is proud to help unlock people’s potential for a Modern Apprenticeship role and would like to thank everyone who made these days such a success.”