Record number of WorldSkills UK finalists for Oldham College

Oldham College(@OldhamCollege) is delighted to have achieved a record number of WorldSkills UK finalists for the 2024 competitions.

Eight of our apprentices and learners have made the final cut for these high-profile finals and are a significant proportion of the 20 that have qualified across the nine Further Education colleges which are part of Greater Manchester Colleges.

These talented young people won their places from over 900 who have been competing across the UK in more than 40 technical subjects and skills in recent months.

Our eight fantastic finalists are:

Anna Platt,

Lily Murphy,

Jake Howes

Milena Icheke (Digital Media Production – tutored by Jay McCreary),

Mika Borwick,

Hajerah Begum

Tyler Bartley (Foundation Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business – tutored by Wayne Styles)

Marcus Nawrocki, (IT Support Technician – tutored by Denys Lewis).

Oldham College also gets to host nine of the WorldSkills UK finals on campus from November 19-21 in: 3D Digital Game Art; Accountancy Technician; Digital Construction; Electrical Installation; Landscaping; Mechanical Engineering CAD; Plumbing, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning; and Website Development. These will mark the end of a seven-month adventure for thousands of UK students which has included rigorous training sessions and regional heats.

Jess Criswell, Vice Principal, 16-18 and Adult Programmes, said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled that Oldham College will have a record number of learners representing us at the WorldSkills UK finals 2024.”

“They have delivered exceptional performances and we are also very proud of all the members of our squad which had more than 160 student participants – and the staff who worked so hard alongside them in preparation. The experience of competing under pressure and testing their skills at the very highest level has been beneficial for all our apprentices and learners and will stand them in very good stead for their future careers.

“As part of the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence, it’s also very exciting that we will get to host nine of the national finals in November. Last year we hosted four finals on campus and it proved to be an amazing occasion for all our learners and staff, plus a huge number of visiting competitors, dignitaries, traders, businesses and stakeholders.

“This year’s National Finals will be an outstanding opportunity for our eight finalists to represent the next generation of industry talents coming through – and for us to showcase Oldham College in a way that leaves a genuine legacy for everyone involved.”

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK, added:

“Huge congratulations to this year’s national finalists.”

“We wish them the best of luck in their training as they prepare for the WorldSkills UK Finals. We are thrilled to be back in Greater Manchester for our national finals in November and are very grateful for the support of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and all our host venues.

“We look forward to welcoming competitors and partners from all over the UK to showcase excellence in technical skills and drive forward the development of world-class skills for all young people.”

The WorldSkills National Finals will be held at the following Greater Manchester venues:

Bolton College, Manchester College, Manchester University, Oldham College, Rochdale Training, Tameside College, Trafford and Stockport College Group, Wigan & Leigh College.

The finalists and medallists will be honoured at Manchester’s prestigious Bridgewater Hall on Friday 22 November.

The Foundation Skill competitions and the accompanying medal ceremony will take place on Friday 22 November, at Manchester College City Campus