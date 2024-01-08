Revealing 2024’s Career Trends: What Jobs are Brits Searching For?

Skills training provider Skills Training Group has conducted a comprehensive research of 280 professions to uncover the most sought-after careers in the UK for 2024. This in-depth research not only illuminates the UK’s job market, but also offers a compelling comparison with global trends.

Top 20 Most Sought-After Careers in the UK in 2024

Rank Job UK Average Monthly Search Volume Global Average Monthly Search Volume 1 Teaching assistant jobs 13000 19000 2 Cabin crew jobs 12000 30000 3 Nurse jobs 4400 16000 4 Nanny jobs 4100 11000 5 Electrician jobs 4000 13000 6 Carer jobs 3700 5900 7 Estate agent jobs 3500 4300 8 Firefighter jobs 3000 14000 9 Pharmacist jobs 2900 25000 10 Support worker jobs 2900 6400 11 Receptionist jobs 2800 12000 12 Software engineer jobs 2700 26000 13 Operations manager jobs 2500 7800 14 Accountant jobs 2400 16000 15 Paramedic jobs 2300 7500 16 Social worker jobs 2300 12000 17 Flight attendant jobs 2100 67000 18 Teacher jobs 2000 16000 19 Economist jobs 1900 9500 20 Phlebotomist jobs 1900 12000

Teaching Assistant Roles Lead the Charge: With 13,000 monthly searches, teaching assistant jobs are at the pinnacle of job searches in the UK. This trend indicates a heightened investment in the education sector and a growing recognition of the critical role support staff plays in academic settings.

Healthcare Professions in High Demand: Nurse jobs, with 16,000 global searches but significant interest in the UK, continue to be a priority. The consistent interest in nursing roles underscores the UK’s commitment to supporting its healthcare system and addressing ongoing public health challenges.

The Growing Appeal of Skilled Trades: Electrician jobs, attracting 4,000 searches monthly, highlight a re-invigoration in skilled trade careers. This shift suggests a growing appreciation for practical skills and hands-on professions in a predominantly digital world.

Caring Professions Gaining Ground: Carer jobs, with 3,700 searches, reflect the increasing importance of social care roles in the UK. This trend is indicative of a society increasingly focused on welfare and support services.

Real Estate Remains a Steady Interest: Estate agent jobs, with 3,500 searches, continue to draw interest, indicative of the UK’s robust real estate market and the allure of careers involving property management and sales.

Emergency Services Showcase Steady Interest: Firefighter jobs, with 3,000 searches, highlight the enduring respect and necessity for emergency service roles in the UK.

Mark McShane, a spokesperson from Skills Training Group comments on the findings:

“These trends are not just numbers; they represent the aspirations and focus areas of the current and upcoming workforce. They serve as a guide for individuals making career choices and for organisations planning their future workforce strategies. As a spokesperson for Skills Training Group, it is encouraging to see such a diverse range of interests, highlighting the varied opportunities available in today’s job market. We aim to continue providing insights and training that align with these emerging trends, ensuring that individuals and businesses are well-equipped to thrive in this ever-changing professional environment.”

Published in