Revealing 2024’s Career Trends: What Jobs are Brits Searching For?
Skills training provider Skills Training Group has conducted a comprehensive research of 280 professions to uncover the most sought-after careers in the UK for 2024. This in-depth research not only illuminates the UK’s job market, but also offers a compelling comparison with global trends.
Top 20 Most Sought-After Careers in the UK in 2024
|Rank
|Job
|UK Average Monthly Search Volume
|Global Average Monthly Search Volume
|1
|Teaching assistant jobs
|13000
|19000
|2
|Cabin crew jobs
|12000
|30000
|3
|Nurse jobs
|4400
|16000
|4
|Nanny jobs
|4100
|11000
|5
|Electrician jobs
|4000
|13000
|6
|Carer jobs
|3700
|5900
|7
|Estate agent jobs
|3500
|4300
|8
|Firefighter jobs
|3000
|14000
|9
|Pharmacist jobs
|2900
|25000
|10
|Support worker jobs
|2900
|6400
|11
|Receptionist jobs
|2800
|12000
|12
|Software engineer jobs
|2700
|26000
|13
|Operations manager jobs
|2500
|7800
|14
|Accountant jobs
|2400
|16000
|15
|Paramedic jobs
|2300
|7500
|16
|Social worker jobs
|2300
|12000
|17
|Flight attendant jobs
|2100
|67000
|18
|Teacher jobs
|2000
|16000
|19
|Economist jobs
|1900
|9500
|20
|Phlebotomist jobs
|1900
|12000
Teaching Assistant Roles Lead the Charge: With 13,000 monthly searches, teaching assistant jobs are at the pinnacle of job searches in the UK. This trend indicates a heightened investment in the education sector and a growing recognition of the critical role support staff plays in academic settings.
Healthcare Professions in High Demand: Nurse jobs, with 16,000 global searches but significant interest in the UK, continue to be a priority. The consistent interest in nursing roles underscores the UK’s commitment to supporting its healthcare system and addressing ongoing public health challenges.
The Growing Appeal of Skilled Trades: Electrician jobs, attracting 4,000 searches monthly, highlight a re-invigoration in skilled trade careers. This shift suggests a growing appreciation for practical skills and hands-on professions in a predominantly digital world.
Caring Professions Gaining Ground: Carer jobs, with 3,700 searches, reflect the increasing importance of social care roles in the UK. This trend is indicative of a society increasingly focused on welfare and support services.
Real Estate Remains a Steady Interest: Estate agent jobs, with 3,500 searches, continue to draw interest, indicative of the UK’s robust real estate market and the allure of careers involving property management and sales.
Emergency Services Showcase Steady Interest: Firefighter jobs, with 3,000 searches, highlight the enduring respect and necessity for emergency service roles in the UK.
Mark McShane, a spokesperson from Skills Training Group comments on the findings:
“These trends are not just numbers; they represent the aspirations and focus areas of the current and upcoming workforce. They serve as a guide for individuals making career choices and for organisations planning their future workforce strategies. As a spokesperson for Skills Training Group, it is encouraging to see such a diverse range of interests, highlighting the varied opportunities available in today’s job market. We aim to continue providing insights and training that align with these emerging trends, ensuring that individuals and businesses are well-equipped to thrive in this ever-changing professional environment.”Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Employability, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
