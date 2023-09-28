Running to Stand Still: John McNamara

Interim CEO of the Federation of Awarding Bodies, John McNamara, shares the three main issues he believes were highlighted well in the newly published report “Running to Stand Still: Why decades of skills reform have failed to shift the dial on UK productivity & investment in training” co-authored by Professor Tom Bewick and independent researcher, Matilda Gosling.

This original research, commissioned by the Federation’s Platinum Partners, captures what key stakeholders really think about the skills agenda and explores what we need to do to plug the workforce skills and productivity gap.

