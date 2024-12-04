Salford student exceeds expectations to graduate with flying colours

Just last year Stockport-based Salford student, Mohsin Hassan, was struggling with his mental health and completing his degree felt like an impossible task. However, just months later, he graduates with a 2:1 in Business Management, a positive career outlook and as a rising star in business strategy.



As Mohsin progressed into his third and final year at the University of Salford, he was struggling with his mental health and juggling multiple sick family members, resulting in him falling behind in his studies. Through sheer determination, Mohsin persevered, completing nine final assignments in a matter of weeks to turn things around. As a result, this December he has graduated, enabling him to continue progressing towards his dream career in the professional services side of the entertainment industry.



As a result of his hard work, Mohsin has also been selected to compete in GLO-BUS’ Best Strategy Invitational, a global business strategy competition within which students from around the world compete with proceeds being donated to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Mohsin is amongst only a select number of UK students competing, after progressing through the first stage of the competition and being named a top ten global finalist due to a long-term growth strategy he developed for a fictional drone company.



On hitting this huge milestone to help him in his transition from education to employment, Mohsin commented: “overcoming so much adversity in the last year seemed like an impossible feat for me but, to have done it and come out the other side with a 2:1 is an incredible feeling.



“I’m just happy I received my results just before my grandfather passed away and to know he was proud of me. Without the support of my Lecturers and Tutor, it wouldn’t have been possible. They believed in me and pushed me to be the best I can be.”



Alongside his studies, Mohsin also worked full-time as a Data Analyst in his first year, balancing studying for his degree with a demanding job in the tech industry, further bolstering his CV and setting him up for a successful career.



Dr Maria Kutar, Director of Undergraduate Business at the University of Salford’s Business School, added: “although he has had to deal with challenges that can often be a barrier to study, Mohsin persevered, developing great resilience and strength to earn an amazing degree which will further support him as he continues progressing towards a successful career in industry. “We believed in Mohsin, and by making sure he had the support he needed to complete his studies, he’s well on his way to reaching his full potential. We’re excited to see his career progress and have no doubt he will continue achieving great things as he embarks on his post-graduation journey.”



Mohsin comes from a family of Salford alumni, his brother earned his Law degree at Salford Business School, while his mum graduated with a Biology degree from the University.



Mohsin concluded: “I was literally just aiming to pass my degree, so to come out with a such a strong result is amazing. When I enrolled at the beginning of first year, my self-esteem was low, but now I not only have the skills I need to pursue my dream career, but the confidence and belief I can actually do it.”

