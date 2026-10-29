SELECT teams up with Luceco Group to help small businesses across Scotland with new £18,000 Powering Potential apprentice funding initiative

Landmark industry partnership will see three firms receive essential grants to help with cost of employing a first-year electrical installation apprentice

Campaigning trade body SELECT has partnered with Luceco Group to launch an ambitious new initiative that will deliver much-needed apprentice funding to small businesses across Scotland.

The country’s largest construction trade association has teamed up with the market-leading manufacturer to unveil the Powering Potential initiative, which will see three SELECT member firms receive £6,000 each to help support the cost of a first-year apprentice.

Announced at the SELECT President’s Lunch, (Friday 25 September 2026), the investment comes amid ongoing concerns about rising training costs, with a SELECT survey revealing that high wages and low employer funding are the biggest obstacles to recruiting apprentices.

Powering Potential will now provide three grants of £6,000 to selected employers in the East, West and North of Scotland, helping offset the costs associated with employing apprentices during their first year of training. The inaugural recipients of the funding are:

East: V C Electrical , Gullane – supporting apprentice Reece Michie

, – supporting apprentice Reece Michie West: T Walsh Contracts Ltd , Ayr – supporting apprentice Thomas Shirkie

, – supporting apprentice Thomas Shirkie North: A B Electrical Scotland Ltd, Aboyne – supporting apprentice Ritchie Pirie.

Each company received their funding at The Balmoral in Edinburgh from SELECT President Darren Crockett and Ian Hunter, UK Trade Sales Director at Luceco Group, who also donated electrical equipment to the young learners.

Sharon Miller, Managing Director of SELECT, said:

“We are extremely grateful to Luceco Group for helping us make this meaningful investment in the future of our sector.

“Employers continue to tell us that rising costs are making it increasingly difficult to recruit apprentices, particularly during the first year when they spend significant periods at college, so this partnership is a practical example of industry coming together to find solutions.

“However, while this funding will make a difference to these three SELECT members it is only a fraction of what is needed and is not a replacement for proper funding across the board. If Scotland is serious about addressing skills shortages and growing the workforce of the future, increased support for apprenticeships from government remains essential.”

Ian Huntersaid:

“As someone who started my own career as an apprentice, I know first-hand the opportunities that apprenticeship training can create.

“Luceco is proud to support this initiative because we recognise the pressures many employers face when investing in new talent. Supporting apprentices is an investment in the future of our industry and a way of giving something back to the contractors who support our business every day.

“We hope this financial support will help remove barriers, create opportunities and encourage more young people to pursue successful careers in the electrical sector.”

Developed with support from the Scottish Electrical Charitable Training Trust (SECTT), the Powering Potential recipients were chosen from SMEs and longstanding SELECT member firms who have a proven track record of recruiting and developing apprentices.

The funding has been specifically designed to help employers meet wage costs while first-year apprentices attend college as part of their training, reducing one of the key financial pressures associated with recruitment.

As well as receiving financial support, the apprentices will be invited to visit Luceco Group’s headquarters in Telford, where they will gain insight into manufacturing, product development and the wider electrical supply chain.

V C Electrical owner Val Chisholm said:

“Running a business can feel quite lonely at times, so having this support and recognition from the industry means a lot and feels like a reward for the years of hard work, commitment and dedication that have gone into building the business. A big thank you to SELECT and Luceco Group for this support – it’s great to see the industry showing such a strong commitment to investing in the next generation.”

V C apprentice Reece Michie, 18, added:

“I am looking forward to gaining practical experience on site, learning from qualified electricians, developing new skills and working towards becoming a fully qualified electrician.”

T Walsh Contracts Ltd owner Tony Walsh said:

“The cost of taking on an apprentice is massive – in the first year they are in college for 17 weeks, which can make it unaffordable for some small businesses. In the current economic climate, any support is important and very much appreciated so I am extremely grateful for this funding. I feel strongly about the importance of taking on apprentices and this means a lot.”

T Walsh apprentice Thomas Shirkie, 19, added:

“I’ve wanted to be an electrician since doing work experience at school. My long-term ambitions are now to get my qualifications and to be a professional producing high-quality work.”

A B Electrical Scotland Ltd owner Allan Beveridge Snr said:

“This funding is an extremely welcome boost as it definitely feels like it’s becoming a tighter climate for electricians lately. It also feels like recognition for taking apprentices through their careers. There don’t seem to be as many apprentices on-site these days so need to do something to ensure we don’t end up with a shortage of qualified tradespeople.”

A B apprentice Ritchie Pirie, 17, said:

“I’ve always wanted to be an electrician. I was supposed to start with another company last year but it didn’t happen so I’m excited to have this second chance.”