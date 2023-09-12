SES Renews Leeds College of Building as Apprenticeship Training Provider

A renewed partnership with SES Engineering Services (SES) is bringing 20 new apprentices to Leeds College of Building this September.

SES selected the College to deliver a Level 3 Electrical apprenticeship to 11 employees and a Level 3 Building Services apprenticeship to another nine.

Part of Wates Group, SES is recognised as one of the UK’s leading M&E (mechanical and electrical) partners. The 600-strong SES workforce covers all aspects of M&E engineering, offering the design and installation of building services and infrastructure solutions.



Rob Smith, Head of Partnerships and Skills at Leeds College of Building, explained:

“The College worked with SES historically, but we recently began talks again to rekindle our relationship and explore how we could enhance their existing apprenticeship training offer.



“This dialogue resulted in the creation of apprenticeship programmes for 20 individuals. And when SES said they were looking for somewhere to host their apprenticeship trades induction day, we were more than happy to assist with that too!”



The College hosted the event at South Bank Campus over the summer to allow the apprentices to visit new training facilities and meet tutors over refreshments. SES carried out inductions and team-building tasks. Following lunch, apprentices then listened to a presentation from heating and ventilation lecturers, completed documentation, and participated in short tutor sessions.



Samantha Gibbs, Early Careers Advisor at Wates, said:

“We are really excited to work with Leeds College of Building for our Level 2/3 Apprenticeship and our Higher Apprenticeships. SES had a long-standing relationship with the College, and it is great to restart this. Leeds College of Building has an outstanding reputation for high-quality delivery within the construction industry and brilliant account management. I look forward to continuing this relationship.



“We are also pleased that the College was able to support us with our Apprentices Induction event at the South Bank Campus. This gave a real insight in to what life will be like for the apprentices on their journey at college.”



SES has also asked Leeds College of Building to train a similar number of higher education trainees. A new BSE Degree Apprenticeship is currently being ratified that would provide a training pathway from Level 3 up to a degree qualification, incorporating a Level 4 higher apprenticeship in areas such as Site Supervisor, Quantity Surveying, or Building Services Engineering.



Rob Smith added:

“The decision for SES to use Leeds College of Building as their preferred apprenticeship training partner is another feather in our cap. This agreement is the latest in a string of international firms that have opted to send their apprentices to us in Leeds; it is a testament to our exceptional reputation for training across specialisms in the construction industry.”



