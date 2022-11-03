Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Sheffield College student gets ready to go for gold in WorldSkills UK

The Sheffield College November 3, 2022
0 Comments
A health and social care student at The Sheffield College is preparing to go for gold in the prestigious WorldSkills UK.

Ebony Casley, 17, has been selected to compete in the health and social care category of the WorldSkills UK National Finals on November 18th, 2022.

The WorldSkills UK competitions are designed by industry experts. Overall, they will test a total of 63 different skills.

Finalists are assessed on their knowledge, skills and employability attributes in a competitive timed environment.

Students and apprentices, who are studying a wide range of technical and vocational qualifications, will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals.

In preparation, Ebony, who is completing a Health and Social Care Diploma Level 2 at Hillsborough Campus, on Livesey Street, has been practising a range of skills.

Ebony said: “It’s really exciting to have got his far. I am very pleased and it was a lovely surprise.

“It’s made me realise that it is important to always push on with whatever it is that you want to do and not give up.”

Ebony added: “The college course is really interesting. I am learning how to support patients in different settings including care homes.

“My interest in the course was inspired by the care that I saw one of my relatives receive. My career ambition is to become an intensive care nurse.”

Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said: “It’s great to see Ebony secure a place in the WorldSkills UK National Finals.

“We wish Ebony every success. We are proud of our staff and the teaching that inspired Ebony to get this far.”

The WorldSkills UK National Finals are being hosted by six colleges across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, during November 2022.

The health and social care competition will take place at Cardiff and Vale College in Wales.

Visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk. Follow @SheffCol @WorldSkillsUK #WorldSkills2022.

Pictured: Ebony Casley will compete in the WorldSkills UK National Finals.

Photo credit: Bethany O’Brien.

The Sheffield College

