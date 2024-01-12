Skilfully Speaking Podcast features international icons to help empower skills development

City College Plymouth (@cityplym) has put the region’s skills shortages at the top of its agenda spearheading an exciting initiative to shine a light on the issue.

City College Plymouth is launching the dynamic podcast series, Skilfully Speaking. This ground breaking series brings together an ensemble of well-known successful figures to pass on the skills and knowledge they have acquired in a bid to help tackle the threat posed by skills shortages in the South West.

Kicking off the revolutionary podcast is Dame Kelly Holmes, the epitome of resilience and triumph. Skilfully Speaking features an illustrious lineup of eight trailblazers in total, each contributing their expertise and insights to inspire individuals in Plymouth and beyond to embrace skills and seize opportunities.

This visionary initiative by City College Plymouth, which is supported by major local employer Babcock International Group, underscores the College’s commitment to bridging the skills gap that looms over the region. The collaboration aims to address pertinent issues like an ageing workforce and the imminent need for specific skill sets crucial for sustained regional growth.

As the podcast series unfolds, listeners will be captivated by compelling narratives and invaluable advice from revered figures such as TV presenter Anna Williamson, wellbeing guru, Liz Earle MBE, and award-winning tech entrepreneur Ben Towers, who started in business aged just 11 and has been dubbed “the most inspirational entrepreneur on the planet”.

“Skilfully Speaking is more than a podcast – it’s a conduit for transformation and empowerment,” enthused Jackie Grubb, College Chief Executive and nationally renowned skills advocate. “Our distinguished guests, including Dame Kelly Holmes, will weave tales of triumph over adversity, placing the skills conundrum at the core. Their journeys epitomise resilience and success, sparking a fire within others to conquer their aspirations.”

Jackie continued, “Learning new skills opens a realm of possibilities. Our guests are eager to divulge the blueprints of their success, empowering individuals to realise their ambitions, bolster their incomes, foster workplace confidence, or reignite stalled careers.”

City College Plymouth’s recent recognition with the esteemed Queen’s Anniversary Prize, honouring their exceptional contributions to maritime skills, solidifies their commitment to skill advancement. The award comes after a number of significant investments by the College to help bolster maritime skills, benefiting international employers based in the city.

The first episode of Skilfully Speaking, featuring Dame Kelly Holmes, is set to premiere on Friday 19 January, marking the beginning of an empowering journey towards skill enrichment. Each subsequent episode, a 30-minute powerhouse of inspiration and knowledge, will be readily accessible on major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Tune in to Skilfully Speaking and embark on a transformative journey towards skill enrichment, guided by icons paving the way for a more empowered and skill-rich South West.

