Skills World Live Radio Show: Why is qualifications reform so controversial?
After a period on the road, the Skills World Live Radio Show is back this week with a studio recorded episode of the programme.
Presenter, Tom Bewick, asks the question: Why is qualifications reform so controversial?
Appearing this week:
- Mary Curnock Cook CBE, Chair, Pearson
- Tom Richmond, Founder and Director, EDSK
- John Cope, Director of Strategy, Policy and Public Affairs, UCAS
- Tim Bennett-Hart, CEO at RSL Awards
- Tim Oates, Group Director of Assessment Research & Development at Cambridge Assessment
- Candace Miller, Managing Director at SFJ Awards
We’ve also got some great tunes from Queen / David Bowie, The Cure, Oasis and Ultravox!
We've also got some great tunes from Queen / David Bowie, The Cure, Oasis and Ultravox!

Don't forget to subscribe to the show. And if you want to appear on a future programme or advertise with us, email: [email protected]
