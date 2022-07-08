Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

Skills World Live Radio Show: Why is qualifications reform so controversial?

SkillsWorldLive July 8, 2022
0 Comments
Skills World Live Radio Show: Why is qualifications reform so controversial?

After a period on the road, the Skills World Live Radio Show is back this week with a studio recorded episode of the programme.

Presenter, Tom Bewick, asks the question: Why is qualifications reform so controversial?

Appearing this week:

  • Mary Curnock Cook CBE, Chair, Pearson
  • Tom Richmond, Founder and Director, EDSK
  • John Cope, Director of Strategy, Policy and Public Affairs, UCAS
  • Tim Bennett-Hart, CEO at RSL Awards
  • Tim Oates, Group Director of Assessment Research & Development at Cambridge Assessment
  • Candace Miller, Managing Director at SFJ Awards

We’ve also got some great tunes from Queen / David Bowie, The Cure, Oasis and Ultravox!

Don't forget to subscribe to the show. And if you want to appear on a future programme or advertise with us, email: [email protected]

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Livestream and video, Podcast, Featured voices
Topics: ,
SkillsWorldLive

