Skills World Live Radio Show: Why is qualifications reform so controversial?

After a period on the road, the Skills World Live Radio Show is back this week with a studio recorded episode of the programme.

Presenter, Tom Bewick, asks the question: Why is qualifications reform so controversial?

Appearing this week:

Mary Curnock Cook CBE, Chair, Pearson

Tom Richmond, Founder and Director, EDSK

John Cope, Director of Strategy, Policy and Public Affairs, UCAS

Tim Bennett-Hart, CEO at RSL Awards

Tim Oates, Group Director of Assessment Research & Development at Cambridge Assessment

Candace Miller, Managing Director at SFJ Awards

We’ve also got some great tunes from Queen / David Bowie, The Cure, Oasis and Ultravox!

