Social Entrepreneur Safaraz Ali strengthens IOD leadership Board

THE Institute of Directors has strengthened its Asian Business Community Leadership Board.

Safaraz Ali, a social entrepreneur, founder and chief executive of skills and employability provider, the Pathway Group and chairman of a national domiciliary care business has been appointed to the Institute of Director’s Asian Business Community Leadership Board.

The IoD was founded in 1903 and was incorporated by Royal Charter in 1906.

Its mission statement compels the IOD to ‘promote for the public benefit high levels of skills, knowledge, professional competence and integrity on the part of its directors, represent the interests of members and the business community to Government and in the public arena, encourage and foster a climate favourable to entrepreneurial activity and wealth creation, promote the study and research and development of corporate guidance.’

Safaraz is also founder of the Pathway2Grow Network, the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards, the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, as well as being author of the Canny Bites series of business books and has four series of Canny Conversations business themed podcasts to his name.

“Safaraz brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team, as CEO of the Pathway Group the message of changing lives through skills and work fits perfectly with the aims of the IOD,” said Abid Khan, chair of the Institute of Directors in Coventry and Warwickshire and IoD the IOD British Asian Business Community.

Social Entrepreneur Safaraz Ali with IOD leadership Board member Abid Khan

Published in