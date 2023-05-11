Sole traders take advantage of free digital skills in the region

In collaboration with South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE), South of Scotland Digital Skills Hub, and Dumfries & Galloway College, @BordersCollege has been running free digital skills training for sole traders based in the Scottish Borders, and businesses throughout the region have been taking advantage of the new initiative.

Working with a dedicated instructor, the college is helping businesses identify specific digital needs and areas of learning that will benefit them and provide training at a time and place that suits them best.

Local businesses such as MJS Joinery, based in Hawick, and The Beauty Yard, based in Selkirk, have undertaken bespoke training to boost their digital skills. Both companies looked at areas such as using the web effectively, using social media to promote their businesses, sharing information online and using the best communication tools.

Fiona Murchie of Independent Salt, who undertook the training with the College, said:

“I liked how this course was delivered at Borders College. The one-to-one approach was good, and to have time between sessions to try things out or do homework. I can use the information I received and have already looked into different sites for a new logo.

“Prior to this training, I had no idea where to start regarding the building of a website and I was unaware of the potential they can have. I don’t have a business Facebook page or Linkedin, but thanks to the training, I am now better informed about how these could also help me build the business.

“The most useful aspect for me was the information on how to use, and the discussion around the different ways to promote your business. This will allow me to make better decisions about what will work best for me.”

Susan Rennie, Accounts Manager for Commercial Short Courses and VQ Delivery, commented:

“Borders College was delighted to have been given the opportunity to work in partnership with South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) and Dumfries and Galloway College to offer free digital skills training to our sole traders here in the Scottish Borders.

“The sole traders worked with dedicated instructors who assisted in identifying digital skills needs that would benefit their business. They appreciated the one-to-one approach, being able to access this support at a convenient time.

“Sole traders could choose which type of digital training they wished to undertake, and having this delivered on their premises meant that it didn’t take up ‘business time’.”

The College is committed to helping businesses get the best out of their training and create personalised training programmes that will work around schedules and allow them to work at a comfortable pace.

Susan added:

“The feedback we have received has been extremely positive. One employer felt that it is apparent there is a real desire for the college to take an interest in people’s aspirations to build digital skills to assist in business growth and provide the help to do this in an understanding manner, having the personalised client 1-2-1 support.”

If you think that this can benefit your business, make the most of the free training by signing up here: https://www.borderscollege.ac.uk/sole-traders

