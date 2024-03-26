Solent University share in apprenticeship funding

Solent University(@SolentUni), Southampton welcomes new funding from the Office for Students (OfS) to increase the number of Level 6 degree apprenticeships in England.

On Thursday 21 March, the OfS announced a further £14m investment in degree apprenticeships following a £12m boost in January 2024. Now, 151 new programmes will be developed nationally, with Solent one of 32 universities and colleges to benefit.

Solent has been awarded £154,658 to develop a programme to deliver the Chartered Manager Degree Level Apprenticeship, aimed at professionals with some existing management experience who could benefit from a formal management qualification. This course will be delivered online, in a bid to enhance accessibility for learners and break down barriers to success in higher education.

With this new course, Solent aims to expand possibilities for residents in the region, particularly in the New Forest and Isle of Wight, where transport might pose obstacles to accessing opportunities. The apprenticeship offers high-quality teaching online that will upskill students and benefit their performance at work while boosting their CV.

Additionally, Solent University’s development of an online apprenticeship course for the region supports the county’s Local Skills Improvement Plan, which aims to enhance collaboration between employers and universities; something Solent is passionate about.

Solent’s online Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship will explore the fast-paced world of business to give students with prior experience the opportunity to develop practical ideas that are applicable in the workplace, creating space for meaningful professional development. Participants will become confident leaders, informed by expert teaching staff in a format that empowers them to take the reins of their education.

As an online offering, this course offers great levels of flexibility for students who are blending workplace learning with traditional study, providing on-demand resources and access to peer learning.

Michelle Merry, Apprenticeships Programme Manager at Solent University, says:

“We see the Chartered Management Degree Apprenticeship (CMDA) as a transformational leadership experience, where we nurture our apprentices to become the future leaders of tomorrow, fostering innovation, resilience, and curiosity. The development of this new online CMDA programme will enable managers to engage in a flexible blended learning experience, leading to the prestigious chartered management status accredited by our partners, the Chartered Management Institute (CMI)”.

More than 600 apprentices are currently thriving at Solent, combining work with study across a variety of disciplines. From nursing and construction to social work and civil engineering, apprenticeships are empowering students to gain workplace experience while being part of a Solent learning community.