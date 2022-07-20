Sommet Education starts training next generation of Saudi Arabia tourism professionals

Sommet Education, a leading worldwide network of first-class higher education hospitality and culinary art schools including Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, Glion Institute of Higher Education and École Ducasse, is taking part in a new Saudi Arabia Ministry of Tourism program that will equip young Saudis with the key hospitality skills needed to pursue careers in the Kingdom’s flourishing tourism industry.

Launched by His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, Saudi Arabia at the 116th session of the World Tourism Organization’s Executive Council in Jeddah, the ‘Tourism Trailblazers’ program aims to train 100,000 Saudis during 2022. The campaign kicked off in late 2020 with the launch of a new human capital development strategy in the Kingdom’s burgeoning tourism industry, which aims to attract more Saudi nationals to the sector.

“The program demonstrates our commitment to empowering young people by providing them with right skills, support and opportunities to shape the future of the tourism industry,” said His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb. “It is vital that we invest in our youth now. Creating a skilled workforce with the talent and ambition to support and drive the tourism sector regionally and globally is key to realising the Saudi Vision 2030, a unique and transformative economic and social reform blueprint that is opening Saudi Arabia up to the world.”

According to His Excellency, the program has three main objectives that aim to nurture, develop and support talent in the industry. It seeks to spread a culture of professionalism, help nascent professionals gain the knowledge and qualifications needed to break into the industry, and support their success through refinement of their skills. The program will help trainees to secure jobs within the sector, including seasonal, part-time or full-time opportunities across the Kingdom. His Excellency further stressed that this and other initiatives are geared towards delivering on the National Tourism Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030 targets, including the creation of one million new jobs in tourism by 2030.

The first group of Saudi students have now arrived at Les Roches Global Hospitality Education on its campus in Marbella, Spain. This short program aims to equip students with the fundamentals of tourism business and operations, from understanding housekeeping operation and customer experience to sales and negotiation skills.

Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education, added: “We are honoured to contribute to the rise of Saudi talents, and fully engage in providing them with the practical and academic skills they will need to embrace a career in such a wide industry at a time where opportunities of growth and development are at their highest for all.”

Published in