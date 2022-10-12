Specialist training provider launches Cyber Security Bootcamp as 39% of businesses encounter cyber attacks

ACACIA TRAINING WILL EQUIP LEARNERS WITH SKILLS IN THREAT DETECTION, LEGISLATION AND INCIDENT RESPONSE IN THEIR NEW CYBER SECURITY TECHNICIAN BOOTCAMP

A leading specialist training provider, Acacia Training, has launched a new Cyber Security Technician Bootcamp course to train learners and equip them with the knowledge and skills to prevent cybercrime.

Acacia Training, based in Stoke-On-Trent, is helping businesses across England to combat the rising trend of cybercrime by offering training via an intensive cyber security bootcamp. Available for employers wishing to upskill their staff or for individuals keen to expand their CV, the course covers legislation, threat detection, ethical conduct as well as incident response and understanding vulnerabilities within a business or organisation.

The first cohort of learners will begin the Acacia Training Cyber Security Technician Bootcamp at the beginning of October, coinciding with Cyber Security Awareness Month. The course is designed to be studied either full-time over 3 weeks, with start dates every month from October 2022 to February 2023, or part-time over 12 weeks, with courses starting in October, November, and December 2022.

The latest government statistics* indicate that 39% of businesses have identified an attack, with phishing attempts being the most common method used by cyber criminals. Cybersecurity threats also attempted attacks on UK businesses via malware, ransomware or denial of service.

With UK Government research unveiling that cyber attacks cost businesses in the region of £19,400* each year, more organisations are focusing on implementing a robust cybersecurity strategy and ensuring their teams have the right skills in place to handle an incident, should it occur.

Vikki Sylvester, Founder and CEO of Acacia Training, commented:

“In the modern world cybercrime happens everyday, whether that’s to a person or a business, and the threats are only going to get more advanced and innovative.

“We’re really excited to welcome the new cohort of learners who will upskill and learn how to handle complex cyber threats, and react to them in real time to prevent them affecting the businesses they work in.

“Cybersecurity knowledge is hugely valuable in an employee and to an employer looking to add to their business or offer development to their current staff, and we’re proud to be able to offer this new bootcamp training in our portfolio.”

Acacia Training supports learners with training whilst working, with its former Assessor, Danielle Dunn, studying a Level 5 Apprenticeship in Operational Management whilst working, enabling her to then develop her own side hustle business before making the jump to self-employed. By the end of her second year of business, her beauty company Divine Box was generating a £200k turnover, and as a small business owner, Danielle is now considering embarking on this bootcamp as a way to de-risk her business for the future.

Acacia Training has been supporting the development of adult learners for more than 20 years, via apprenticeships, traineeships and other educational programmes, with specialisms in Adult Health & Social Care, Children & Young People’s Services, Dental Nursing, Beauty, Sport & Fitness, Adult Education & Training and Business, Management & Digital.

