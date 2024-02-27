Speedy Hire Apprenticeship Programme Accredited by Top Industry Bodies

Awarded We Invest in Apprentices Gold accreditation by Investors in People

Accredited Silver membership by The 5% Club

Speedy Hire, the UK’s leading provider of tool, equipment, and plant hire services, has been awarded top accreditations by two leading industry bodies – We invest in apprentices and The 5% Club. This achievement reflects Speedy Hire’s commitment to investing in and developing its apprenticeship and emerging talent offering to the benefit of the individuals and organisation.

Speedy Hire was awarded Silver membership via The 5% Club’s 2023-24 Employer Audit Scheme. The award recognises Speedy Hire’s significant contribution to the continued development of all its employees through “earn & learn” schemes such as Apprenticeships and Graduate Schemes. The Employer Audit is a unique scheme which validates an employer’s activities, explores their future plans and commitments, as well as examining their approaches to quality, social mobility, diversity and inclusion. Speedy Hire was one of only 22 employers to meet the standard for Silver accreditation, out of 180 of The 5% Club members.

Complementing this award is Speedy Hire’s Gold accreditation from We invest in apprentices by Investors in People. Speedy Hire has been working with We invest in apprentices since late 2023 on the robust audit and accreditation process, reviewing every aspect of its offering as well as surveying apprentices and interviewing circa 20 colleagues from all levels of the business, including Speedy Hire’s Executive Board. The industry body recognised the company as being committed to its apprentices, developing a programme of continual improvement as well as providing a pathway to make a significant contribution to the organisation, with clear channels of communication and support for each apprentice.

Commenting, Gillian Roberts, Emerging Talent Lead at Speedy Hire, said:

“We are thrilled to be awarded with these two prominent accreditations, which highlight the work and progress made in providing emerging talent programmes that offer exciting opportunities within the business. At Speedy Hire, we are committed to supporting our young talent at every stage of their journey, providing the structure and environment for continuous development, which enables them to further their careers.”

Mark Cameron OBE, Chief Executive at The 5% Club said:

“Our Employer Audit scheme recognises the efforts of all those employers who invest in their workforce through a broad range of workplace learning schemes. It is fantastic that in these challenging times so many are able to commit to the Employer Audit and to gain the credit for their efforts, and that the majority are striving to expand their schemes over the coming years. Their efforts and achievements are to be applauded.”

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said:

“We’d like to congratulate Speedy Hire. Being accredited with We invest in apprentices is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places Speedy Hire in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of delivering high quality apprenticeships.”

Speedy Hire offers graduate roles alongside nationwide apprenticeships across a diverse range of areas within the business from Engineering and Operations to Sales, as well as new Degree apprenticeships that offer apprentices the opportunity to continue their studies while they work. Speedy Hire recently launched an innovative Mentoring and Skills Transfer programme, an initiative which pairs employees at either the latter end of their careers or who are well established in their careers, with apprentices to facilitate practical and theoretical two-way sharing of knowledge and experience.