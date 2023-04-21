STATE-OF-THE-ART SPORTS PERFORMANCE CENTRE LAUNCHES AT UA92

Higher education institution, UA92 (University Academy 92) has launched a new health and wellness performance centre for students, alumni, staff and professional athletes.

The state-of-the-art centre, located on the basement level of the Old Trafford campus, covers 7,300 square feet (680 sq m) across three main areas – a performance facility including a multi-lane Mondo running track, elite strength and conditioning racks and a cardio studio – each designed for a complete training experience.

The facility also offers cardiovascular machines, including assault bikes, rowers, ski-ergs and treadmills, as well as multiple pieces of gold standard sports science equipment, including Kistler force plates, all available for use by those studying or working at UA92.

The institution is also in discussions with a number of elite sports clubs, opening the facility to professional athletes across Greater Manchester.

Commenting on the development of the Performance Centre, Gary Neville, co-founder of UA92, said:

“UA92 isn’t just about gaining qualifications. It’s about developing character, personality, leadership and having the ability and resilience to deal with the challenges that life throws at you. We aren’t a traditional education setting and the launch of this Performance Centre is another example of the investment we’re making in our students’ overall wellbeing.

“There are a lot of young people who don’t have access to facilities like these and I’m really proud that we are creating spaces in our campus which open up those opportunities.”

Gareth Smith, Executive Director of Student Life and Strategy at UA92, said:

“UA92’s new Performance Centre will undoubtedly enhance our student experience. The correlation between physical activity and mental wellbeing is clear, and we are very proud to be able to enable our students to lead better and more balanced lifestyles.

“Not only will they benefit from accessing state-of-the-art equipment, but they will also gain invaluable experience from training alongside elite professionals using the Centre on a day to day basis.

“I’m extremely pleased that we can offer such groundbreaking facilities to those looking at UA92 as their chosen place of study.”

Since its launch in 2019, UA92 has been instrumental in making higher education more accessible through its founding principles of social mobility and inclusivity.

Co-founded by the Class of ‘92 and Lancaster University, it currently caters for over 800 students, offering a portfolio of degree and higher education industry-led courses across business, sport, media and digital disciplines.

Driving modernisation through the education sector, the institution works closely with leading corporates including Microsoft, TalkTalk, KPMG and Manchester United, offering a unique insight into future career paths through mentorships, guest lectures and work experience opportunities.

The facility also prides itself on offering first-class character and personal development, building life skills such as resilience, communication, leadership and teamwork to prepare students for the world of work. It also offers strong financial support beyond traditional scholarships and government loans to cater for students who may not otherwise have been able to access higher education opportunities.

