Students team up with international careers group to organise first Esports festival

STUDENTS will team up with an international careers organisation to help launch a global Esports festival.

Barcelona-based NexGen is planning a gaming conference and expo to be held in the Spanish city next summer.

A group of Esports learners from Cambria – which has sites in Deeside, Northop, Wrexham and Llysfasi – visited the region for two weeks earlier this year, where they met with industry professionals, games designers and manufacturers.

Lisa Radcliffe, Assistant Principal for Technical Studies at Deeside, said the visit “heightened their aspirations” and put them at the forefront of a sector which is on the rise in the UK and overseas.

“Esports is a rapidly changing arena, so it was fantastic for them to go out there and meet with some of the best names in the business,” she added.

“They are now looking to gain further experience by helping develop a festival for Esports learners across the world, which is going to be massive.

“Being part of the programme at Cambria has already developed their communication skills and confidence – this will take it to the next level.”

Cecilia Nilsson, Nexgen Careers Program Director, said the event will look to attract colleges from all over the world to Spain, with a focus on industry immersion and career development.

“Esports learners from Coleg Cambria will have the opportunity to participate and gain international experience from the tech-hub that is Barcelona,” she said.

“We’ve seen the field of Esports grow exceptionally over the past few years and we are looking forward to hosting a big group of learners, to allow them to further explore the endless opportunities the field has to offer.

“Nexgen Careers are very excited to make this festival a reality together with colleges across the globe, Coleg Cambria being one of them.”

Cambria’s Esports programme is growing in popularity and has already attracted up to 50 students from north east Wales and beyond to its bespoke, cutting-edge facility in Deeside.

As well as completing modules in areas such as Games Design, Live-Streamed Broadcasting, Producing an Esports Brand, and Video Production as part of the Level 2 Diploma, a further Level 3 Diploma in Esports – Digital Marketing and Enterprise has been developed.

They even have their own Esports squad – Cambria Chimeras – and players have been scouted by some of the world’s top gaming organisations and professional teams, such as Excel Esports.

Esports lecturer Lauren Crofts said: “Esports is a big industry and it’s only going to get bigger and bigger, so for Cambria to be educating the next generation of competitive gamers and workers in relevant industries – which can be anything from design and marketing to enterprise, sports psychology, event management and IT – puts us in a really strong position.”

