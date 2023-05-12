Tasty treat for photography students

Photography students from Barking & Dagenham College were invited to attend The Pudding Club, organised and held at the Park View Care Home, to photograph a top pastry chef.

The students had the opportunity to photograph Head Pastry Chef Michael Kwan from London’s Dorchester Hotel. Michael was at the event to sample the cakes made at the care home and mingle with the residents.

The College’s photography department has a long-standing relationship with Park View Care Home and often work together on projects.

The Pudding Club is a monthly event at the care home, which helps and encourages residents to remember puddings they used to make for their children or that were made for them when they were younger.

David Bennett, Photography Programme Leader at the College said:

“I am very proud of how professionally the students worked in a busy and sensitive environment. They were very fortunate to meet Michael Kwan and continue our community engagement with the local care home. The results will make great additions to the students’ portfolios as well as develop their self-confidence and communication skills.”

Jason Roome, Senior Head of Maintenance at Park View Care Home added:

“We have been working with David and his students for the past year and our relationship has grown from strength to strength. We started with photography lessons for our residents and have done many projects together since including residents with their families portraits at Christmas and most recently The Pudding Club. All the students that have been involved with our projects have been amazing and I cannot thank David enough for his time and encouraging his students to be involved in our care home. We look forward to many more projects together.”

