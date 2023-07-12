Teachers attend the PTI Enrichment Residential thanks to funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery

For the fifth year in a row, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised funds to support the work of the PTI. This year £125,000 was awarded and as part of this valuable support, several teachers have attended the PTI Enrichment Residential for teachers of English, Art and Music, which took place between 1st and 3rd July at Downing College, Cambridge.

The PTI Enrichment Residential is an inspiring course for heads of department and subject leaders, where they can share best practice, engage in constructive discussion about the new curricular demands with a community of passionate teachers. Over three days they enrich their subject knowledge, reaffirm the value of teaching their subjects, and equip students with lifelong skills to thrive in a wider global society.

Teachers in attendance included:

Stacey Jones, Art Teacher from Thomas Tallis School in Greenwich

Michelle Lea-Watts, English teacher from The Stockwood Park Academy in Luton

Michael Durrant, English teacher from Wymondham College in Norfolk

Sarah Allen, English teacher from Netherall School in Cumbria

Alex Dry, English teacher from Plashet School in East London

Amandip Kandola, English teacher from Mayfield School in Redbridge, London

Nicola Footer, Art teacher from Nottingham University Academy of Science and Technology in Nottingham

Victoria Martin, Art teacher from Torquay Boys’ Grammar School in Devon

Dr Hugh Rayment-Pickard, PTI Co-Director commented:

‘This year’s Enrichment Residential has gathered teachers from all over the county for an exceptional programme of training which nurtures a love of the subjects they teach. This translates into more effective teaching and a better education for young people.’

These funds awarded by Postcode Support Trust are a part of a wider support for The Prince of Wales Charitable Foundation (PWCF). The player funding enables the expansion of the PTI Subject Leadership Programme and helps the PTI to increase the stretch and challenge within school departments. The Subject Leadership Programme encourages schools to engage in curriculum improvements and projects that will result in better subject provision, as well as motivating teachers to deepen their subject knowledge. The programme also connects secondary school teachers to a network of other teachers across England and Wales.

