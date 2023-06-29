Shopping Cart

Team CAVC are the icing on the cake at Alliance for Bakery Students and Trainees Competition 2023

Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) June 29, 2023
0 Comments

Bakery, Patisserie and Confectionery learners from Cardiff and Vale College have won a batch of awards at the Alliance for Bakery Students and Trainees (ABST) Annual Conference Competitions 2023.

The ABST has been supporting bakery students and trainees since 1925. This year its Annual Conference and Competitions were held at Alton Towers, and CAVC learners were on a roll, bringing home an impressive array of trophies and certificates.

  • Lucy Thomas and Maisy Fry won the Victory Challenge Trophy to produce a decorated gingerbread house, which also won Best Overall Confectionery Item
  • Eleri Jones won the Renshaw Cup for producing a decorated Celebration Cake
  • Caitlyn Virgin and Lauren Wallis came first and second respectively in Live Piping, decorating four themed miniature cakes
  • Sophie Youde came first in Live Marzipan Modelling
  • Ellie Griffiths came second in Carved Novelty Cake
  • Zeynep Kayan came second in the Healthy Eating Innovation Award

CAVC students were also highly commended in the Wedding Cake and Healthy Eating Innovation competitions.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James said: “Congratulations to our Bakery, Patisserie and Confectionery learners on this amazing achievement! This was a fantastic opportunity for them to showcase their talents and we’re very proud of them all – and I’m also proud of the staff who have supported them to get to this level.”

Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC)

