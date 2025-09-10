Team UK Flies the Flag in Denmark

Team UK, 19 brilliant young professionals, experts in a widely diverse range of skills from, web technologies to plumbing, flew the flag in Herning, Denmark, last night (September 9th), at the Opening Ceremony of the EuroSkills Finals.

The sell-out ceremony, before a packed stadium, marked the start of this hotly anticipated competition, which pits 600 of the very best apprentices and former apprentices, in dozens of skills disciplines, from across the continent.

It is deemed to be an enlightening litmus test as to how prepared nations are to grow and prosper in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Team UK marched into the arena to the cheers of thousands, their confidence and pride clear for all to see.

Spirits are running high as the competitors move from the celebration to the ultimate challenge ahead, ready to put their world-class skills into practice on the European stage.

Team UK, selected, managed and trained by WorldSkills UK, supported by Pearson, form a remarkable group, each representing their skill and their community.

Leading experts in their field will oversee three-days of ultimate examinations, in a huge spectrum of skills disciplines from plumbing, decorating, and welding to sectors such as mechanical engineering, industry 4.0 and mechatronics – all vital for the UK’s future.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said: “We are so excited to be here in Denmark with this fantastic group of young professionals. They will be tested to the highest standards, showcasing the skills that global employers are looking for, and will return to the UK with the knowledge and experience that will turbo charge their careers.

“EuroSkills is ultimately a test of how internationally competitive UK skills are. It gives us the impetus to raise standards at home and help more young people get high quality jobs.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Pearson Qualifications, said:

“Celebrating the best of technical and vocational education and raising the prestige of the sector is very important to us. I wish Team UK the best of luck as they compete in Denmark.”

Meet Team UK:

Jonathan Gough, Electrical Installation, from Waringstown, Co Down who trains at Southern Regional College

Caolan McCartan from Newry and Patrick Sheerin, Industry 4.0, from Portadown, Co Armagh who train at Southern Regional College and work for Pronto Engineering Group and A J Power

Jamie Mathews, Joinery, from Ballyclare, Co. Antrim who trains at Northern Regional College and works for Mivan

John Doherty and Jason McVerry, Mechatronics, both hailing from Co. Armagh who train at Southern Regional College and work for Norbrook Laboratories Limited and Redrock Machinery

Andrew McCann, Plumbing & Heating, from Aughnacloy, Co.Tyrone, who trains at South West College

Luke Roberts, Welder, from Haverford West, Pembrokeshire who trains at Pembrokeshire College

Melody Cheung, Graphic Design, from Port Talbot who trains at Bridgend College

Evan Klimazsewski, Electronics, from Holyhead who trains at Grwp Llandrillo Menai and works for Lockheed Martin UK

Gabrielle Wilson, Cooking, from Rhayader, Powys who trains at NPTC Group of Colleges and works for Chapters Restaurant

Yuliia Batrak, Restaurant Services, from Colwyn Bay, who trains at Grwp Llandrillo Menai and works at St George’s Hotel

Finn Gallagher, Web Technologies, now from Salisbury, who attends Cardiff University

Tomas Ankers, CNC Milling, from Wrexham who trains at Coleg Cambria and works for Electroimpact

Stanley Mackintosh, Cabinet Making, from Fakenham, Norfolk who trains at Rycotewood Furniture College and works for Bill Cleyndert and Company

Katie Sime, Hairdressing, from Cheltenham who works for Reds Hair Company

Stuart Lyons, Mechanical Engineering CAD, from Lanark who trains at New College Lanarkshire and works for Glacier Energy

Shelby Fitzackerly, Painting & Decorating, from Accrington who trains at Accrington and Rossendale College and works for SPAIN Building and Maintenance

Grace Longden, Health & Social Care, from Macclesfield who trains at Macclesfield College

The EuroSkills Finals, organized biennially by WorldSkills Europe, represents the pinnacle of vocational excellence on the continent.

Over the course of the EuroSkills Finals, participants will face practical and theoretical tests designed to simulate real-world industry scenarios. Judged by panels of international experts, medals are awarded to those who demonstrate outstanding performance and innovation.