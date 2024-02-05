TfL celebrates National Apprenticeship Week as 190 apprenticeship roles go live

Transport for London (TfL) is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week (5-11 February) 2024 by spotlighting the variety of apprenticeship opportunities accessible to those interested in supporting and growing London’s vital transport network.

Applications for 190 apprenticeship roles at TfL will open during National Apprenticeship Week in a diverse range of fields such as Engineering, Technology, Human Resources and Property Management, helping people new to these industries work on innovative programmes with award-winning teams, as well as develop employability skills and experiences unique to working for a business crucial to the sustainable daily operation of London.

Since 2009, TfL, its UK-wide supply chain and London Transport Museum have employed more than 10,000 apprentices – working on everything from innovation trials and Cycle Hire, to huge vital infrastructure projects including the Elizabeth line, modernisation of key Tube stations, building the Northern Line Extension, and helping to redesign key junctions across London to make them safer and better for everyone. TfL Apprentices have now gone on to work full-time at TfL and its wider supply chain, making a real difference to the lives of Londoners and supporting the critical running of the city’s public transport network.

TfL’s graduate, apprentice and intern schemes attract a diverse range of candidates from different backgrounds and interests and has been successful in attracting candidates from a range of backgrounds that are traditionally under-represented within the transport sector.

Fiona Brunskill, TfL’s Chief People Officer said:

“This is a particularly exciting time to join TfL as we work on becoming the strong green heartbeat of London and supporting the capital’s sustainable recovery following the pandemic. Every apprentice who joins us brings their own unique perspective and contribution, enabling us to achieve our goals in delivering a sustainable and inclusive transport system for London.

“Through our apprenticeship programmes, we are investing in people from a diverse range of communities who are starting or changing their career by giving them the opportunity to work alongside some of the UK’s best and most experienced experts in their field. Apprentices progress to successful careers throughout TfL and our apprenticeships are one of the ways we are helping all colleagues thrive and achieve their work ambitions whilst building skills for the future of our organisation.”

National Apprenticeship Week coincides with the announcement of the four schools that have advanced to the final round of the annual Innovate TfL (in association with Cleshar) competition. The 10-week challenge helps students (Years 12 and 13) develop their confidence and skills by working together to come up with an innovative solution to a real TfL challenge. The final will take place on 8 March, International Women’s Day, with a panel of inspiring women who will be speaking about their career journeys.

To apply for an apprenticeship role at TfL, or for any further information on our schemes, click here.

