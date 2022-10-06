The 5% Club Launches “Earn & Learn” Awards

The 5% Club is today announcing the launch of its UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards for 2022 to be presented during a celebration of its Gold, Silver and Bronze members at the House of Lords 30 November 2022.

One hundred and thirty Employers have participated in this year’s Employer Audit Scheme to gain accredited Gold, Silver or Bronze membership of The Club. All companies have been shortlisted for the awards, which are being made across six categories for Large Employers and SMEs. The awards will draw on the insights and findings from the Employer Audit research which has been conducted over the Summer.

The six sponsored awards are:

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Quality – Sponsored by City & Guilds

This award is made to the employer who, through The 5% Club Annual Employer Audit, has demonstrated the best performance in terms of quality of scheme delivery and completion rates.

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Growth – Sponsored by the St Martins Group

This award is made to the employer who, through The 5% Club Annual Employer Audit, has demonstrated the most ambition for the future of their schemes, in terms of validated future growth and plans to broaden their schemes.

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Inclusion and Social Mobility – Sponsored by The School Outreach Company

This award is made to the employer who, through The 5% Club Annual Employer Audit, has demonstrated the greatest commitment to the inclusion and social mobility of those participants in their workplace learning schemes.

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Breadth – Sponsored by the Open University

This award is made to the employer who, through The 5% Club Annual Employer Audit, has demonstrated the greatest breadth and balance across their workplace learning schemes in terms of the scheme offerings and employee participation.



The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Highest Percentage – Sponsored by Accuracy UK

This award is made to the employer who, through The 5% Club Annual Employer Audit, has demonstrated the highest percentage of their full-time equivalent workforce on recognised workplace learning schemes.

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Employer of The Year – Sponsored by Investors in People

This award is made to the employer who, through The 5% Club Annual Employer Audit, has demonstrated the best overall performance across all measures – quality, ambition, inclusion and social mobility, breadth, and the overall percentage.

Mark Cameron OBE, Chief Executive at The 5% Club said, “Now in its second year, the Employer Audit scheme continues to go from strength to strength, recognising the efforts of all those Employers who invest in their workforce through a broad range of workplace learning schemes. Given the challenging global and national environment, skills investment remains critical to productivity and growth, and we are keen to recognise and encourage the impressive actions of those employers who make the most effort to identify, access and develop all the talent pools across the UK. These Awards – which have been enabled by the generosity of our Patrons and Sponsors – play an important part in motivating and recognising positive employer action for sustained activity and change. This so essential to our national prosperity and the enduring resolution of the skills challenges.”

Gill Cronin, Director of Operations at The 5% Club added: “Having seen The Club grow to more than 750 members, I am always impressed at the commitment, drive and energy our members channel into offering “earn and learn” skills opportunities. Accredited Gold, Silver and Bronze membership bestows important recognition for these members and truly recognises the breadth and depth of their contribution to the future of skills in our economy.”

