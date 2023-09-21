The Best Part-Time Jobs to Have at University

55% of university students in the UK have a paid part-time job, working 13.5 hours per week on average.

As monthly bills and weekly food shops become increasingly pricey, getting a job is necessary for many students to keep up with all the expenses. However, at times, it can be a bit of a challenge to balance shifts whilst making it to those all-important lectures and seminars.

The good news is that, in light of the impact of the cost of living crisis on youngsters’ finances, universities across the country are reducing the number of days students need to be on campus.

With classes scheduled over two or three days rather than scattered throughout the week, you might find it easier as a student to take on a part-time role to make ends meet.

So, what flexible positions should you consider to keep your bank account in check? Abodus Student Living, expert in providing homely student accommodation, looks into some of the best student jobs that won’t get in the way of your study time.

Tutoring

A great way to put into practice what you’re learning at university and use your knowledge outside of lecture theatres is to freelance as a tutor. It is an excellent job to nurture your communication and motivation skills!

Aaron Kirkwood, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager at Abodus Student Living, said: “Whatever your area of expertise, whether it is chemistry, English literature, or philosophy, there are children and adults of all ages willing to brush up their periodic table, Shakespeare, or Plato and Aristotle.

“If you are struggling for time, tutoring can be done online, meaning that you can cut on commutes and teach from the comfort of your student flat in Leeds or Newcastle.

“As a private tutor, you should be able to charge anything from £20 to £40 per hour. This means that, with a couple of lessons a week, you’ll have enough cash to stock up your fridge!

“When establishing your rate, factor in the cost of any necessary travelling and teaching material.”

Barista or restaurant server

If you enjoy being around people and are an extrovert by nature, a part-time job as a bartender or restaurant server might be just your cup of tea.

As long as you are 18 years old or over, you don’t need any specific qualifications to pour drinks for thirsty customers. And if you put on your best smile, you are likely to get some generous tips on top of your standard wage. Not bad if you are saving up for a summer, end-of-term holiday!

Working in a pub, club, or restaurant is a perfect match for people who don’t mind staying up late. So, if you are a night owl and looking for a sociable, outgoing role, this is an inviting part-time job that won’t interfere with your university timetable.

Dog walker

We love pooches here in the UK. In fact, according to Statista, 34% of households across the country own at least one dog.

If you have a soft spot for waggly tails, too, you may want to think about getting yourself a flexible job as a dog walker or dog sitter.

The beauty of this part-time job is that as well as spending time with cute, furry doggies, you can fit it easily around your busy university schedule. Packed with lectures and workshops in the morning? You can offer to take Teddy for his walkies in the afternoon.

On average, dog walkers in the UK earn £9.86 per hour. If you can handle more than one pooch at a time, this hourly rate becomes quite attractive indeed.

There are plenty of online platforms that connect potential dog walkers and dog sitters with dog owners, such as Rover and Dog Walking Now. So sign up, put your walking shoes on, and see if any four-legged friends need a stroll in the park.

Translator

Do you speak another language? Lucky you! It is a precious skill that not many people have.

Whether you are an international student or are learning French, Spanish, or Mandarin at university, being proficient in more than one language can be the passport to cash in money while you study.

Freelancing as a translator comes with a wide range of benefits. You can select the projects you’re most comfortable with and work around your university timetable. If you have a full day of classes, you can crack on with your translating tasks when you are back from campus.

If you are studying Italian or Japanese as part of your uni course, constant translation work can help you quickly improve your vocabulary and your understanding of cultural nuances.

Translator salaries vary massively based on experience and on the company you work for. Bear in mind that you could either be paid by the hour or given a word count-based rate (i.e., 10p per word, £50 per 1000 words, etc.).

Student content creator

There are about 53 million active social media users in the UK alone, with platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok taking up to almost two hours of our time each day on average.

With such a large audience just a click away, you may want to have a go at sharing your content online and maybe monetise your work.

Yes, the competition on social platforms is incredibly high, and you may find that sharing your videos and podcasts on YouTube is not very profitable. But in this respect, it is worth noting that some universities employ students as casual workers to assist with content creation within their marketing and social media teams.

So, if you have a knack for vlogs, blogs, photography, or TikTok videos, get in touch with your student union. There may be an opportunity to get creative and put aside some money while learning new skills, boosting your CV, and having fun along the way!

