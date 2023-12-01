The Big Assembly 2024 to be held at the JCB World Headquarters

Workpays are today announcing that this year’s Big Assembly will be hosted by JCB.

Taking place during National Apprenticeship Week on 6 February, The Big Assembly will take place before a live audience and online at the JCB World Headquarters in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire.

JCB is one of the world’s top manufacturers of construction equipment, employing around 14,000 people across four continents. Key to their HR strategy is apprenticeships ranging from Level 2 to Level 6.

The Big Assembly is a free live broadcast on everything apprenticeships, produced by Workpays, a Midlands-based training provider. With over 140,000 people signed up last year, it aims to educate about apprenticeships from all perspectives, including former and current apprentices, employers of apprentices, and parents.

Everyone can register to watch this year’s event by going to the website here.

The event is designed to break down myths and misconceptions about apprenticeships and show how they provide a clear path for rewarding career opportunities. The Big Assembly is for everyone: students considering their next steps to mid-career professionals looking to upskill, transition into new roles, and grow in their careers.

JCB’s apprenticeships offer the chance to learn from experts within the business. JCB’s apprenticeships also offer the opportunity to get involved in community activities and become an ambassador for the company

This partnership will help in ensuring that this year’s Big Assembly reaches out to the widest possible audience. By hosting at JCB, the Big Assembly will allow those watching to experience live what life as an apprenticeship at one of the UK’s most important companies is like.

Alex Glasner, Managing Director at Workpays, said:

“We can’t wait to host The Big Assembly this year at the JCB World Headquarters.

“The Big Assembly partners with businesses who know the benefits that apprentices and apprenticeships can bring to both their company and their employees alike. JCB is a BIG advocate for apprenticeships. With a Chairman who is a former apprentice, there could be no better place to host this year’s Big Assembly, which will be our biggest yet!

“Workpays are excited to work so closely with JCB for The Big Assembly.”

Neil Fowkes, Early Careers HR Manager at JCB, stated:

“As one of the world’s largest construction and agricultural machinery manufacturers offering a wide range of early careers options, we know the benefit that apprenticeships can bring.

“Having recruited over 470 apprentices over the last 3 years, we are delighted to be working with Workpays to show the exciting opportunities that apprenticeships offer people across the UK through the Big Assembly.”

