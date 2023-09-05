The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is flying high as British Airways becomes the latest esteemed Patron.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance (Powered by Pathway Group) is proud to announce its partnership with British Airways as patrons.

This collaboration underscores British Airways’ continued commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within its workforce, apprenticeships programmes, and the broader community the airline serves.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance is a pioneering organisation dedicated to promoting diversity and multiculturalism within the apprenticeship and employability sector. Providing resources, guidance, and opportunities, the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance empowers individuals from underrepresented backgrounds to access meaningful career paths and contribute to the growth of various industries.

Through this partnership, British Airways will actively engage with Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance initiatives, which include mentorship programs, networking opportunities, and development workshops tailored to multicultural apprentices and communities. In participating with these initiatives, British Airways will play a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of diverse aviation professionals for their organisation.

By supporting apprenticeships for individuals from diverse backgrounds, British Airways is shaping a workforce that reflects the global communities it serves.

Jagdeep Soor, Head of Strategic Partnerships at the Multicultural Apprenticeship alliance said:

I am absolutely delighted to welcome British Airways as patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance (powered by Pathway Group). Their support not only demonstrates a dedication in leading equity, diversity and inclusion in the workplace but also signals a commitment to driving positive change in our society for marginalised individuals. With British Airways on board, we are poised to achieve even greater milestones in our mission to empower individuals from diverse backgrounds into better careers through apprenticeships and employability programmes.

Ricky Leaves, Senior Apprenticeships Manager at British Airways, said:

At British Airways our people are at the heart of everything we do and we’re proud to offer 11 different apprenticeship schemes across our business to help develop talent and shape our future. We welcome colleagues from all backgrounds and cultures in our apprenticeship schemes and across our business and our ambition is to continue to increase diversity because diversity is a key driver of innovation.

Safaraz Ali, CEO & Founder of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance & Pathway Group said:

I am truly honoured and excited to see British Airways join as patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. This partnership signifies a commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and social mobility, aligning perfectly with our mission to empower individuals from all backgrounds to thrive in the workforce. Together, we will soar to new heights in creating a more equitable and multicultural future for underrepresented and marginalised individuals and communities.

