The Prince’s Trust partners with IRIS Software Group

The Prince’s Trust is today announcing its partnership with IRIS Software Group (IRIS), one of the UK’s largest business software companies, to inspire and support the next generation of talented young people, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds.

This partnership with The Prince’s Trust builds on IRIS’ extensive charitable initiatives and community work focused on improving employability for all. The digital skills gap is still widely prevalent in the UK; many young people lack the education and training they need to thrive in today’s digital workplace. Almost a quarter of young people who have left school, believe that they need further training in technology.

To kickstart the partnership with The Prince’s Trust, IRIS will be taking part in The Brilliant Breakfast to help raise funds to support the vital work of The Prince’s Trust in helping disadvantaged young women transform their lives through education and employment.

In a related initiative, IRIS announced in August 2022 its partnership with the University of Salford to support students in their chosen field through placements, work experience and graduate openings. That initiative aims to help the talented computer science and engineering students at Salford gain access to new opportunities and careers in the technology industry.

Stephanie Kelly, Chief People Office at IRIS Software Group says,

“Young people are critical to the future of the UK tech industry. The more we can inspire those from underrepresented groups to develop careers in the technology industry and support schools to grow and nurture student potential, the better. We’re delighted to partner with The Prince’s Trust and look forward to working towards our shared goal of empowering young people and doing our part to bridge the digital skills gap.”

Jonathan Townsend, UK Chief Executive of The Prince’s Trust says,

“We are very excited to be partnering with IRIS Software Group to help them continue their work to support young people and help them embrace any and every exciting career opportunity.”

