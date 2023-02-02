The Sheffield College is graded ‘good’ in latest Ofsted report

Sheffield College students and staff have been praised in a new report published by the education watchdog Ofsted.

The overall effectiveness of the College has been graded as ‘good’ following an inspection in December 2022.

A high proportion of students and apprentices achieve their aspirations and progress to the next stage of education or employment, the report notes.

Students are enthusiastic about their learning and committed to their studies, develop high levels of confidence and feel safe at college.

Eight areas, all judged as ‘good’, were covered by the inspection:

the quality of education

behaviour and attitudes

personal development

leadership and management

education programmes for young people

adult learning programmes

apprenticeships

provision for learners with high needs

Inspectors found that most tutors plan and structure their programmes well and students with high needs enjoy a highly inclusive and supportive environment.

Tutors also provide tailored support to students with special educational needs and disabilities which helps them to make good progress with their studies.

College staff provide very effective careers information, advice and guidance, the report adds. As a result, high numbers of students progress to degree-level study.

Senior leaders are praised for being aspirational for the College and offering programmes with a clear purpose.

Governors, the report recognises, understand well the character of the College and they are proud of the strategic role that it plays in the city.

Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said: “We strive to put our students at the heart of everything we do. I am incredibly proud of our students and staff for what they have achieved.

“This report marks a significant milestone in achieving our vision to be leaders in technical and academic education creating exceptional opportunities for the communities that we serve.”

Anita Straffon, Deputy Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, added: “It is extremely rewarding to see the College go from strength to strength, transforming lives through learning.

“We have been working towards this positive Ofsted grade for the last few years. I would like to thank our fantastic staff for their dedication, hard work and support.”

The College’s role in meeting skills needs, and helping students and apprentices go further in their careers, is also a key theme in the report.

Inspectors found that college leaders work very well with a wide range of local organisations to gather information about local and regional skills priorities.

As a result, leaders understand the issues facing employers in the region and make a positive contribution to the development of a regional skills strategy.

They are proactive with employers and other local stakeholders and work very effectively with employers in several subjects across the college.

Leaders and managers have also, the report acknowledges, developed useful partnerships with other colleges and universities in the region.

John Mothersole, Chair of The Sheffield College Governing Body, said: “The Sheffield College is here to do a great job for this city.

“Ofsted’s recognition of that ambition and the quality of how we are doing is important. It enables the College to go further and faster in achieving its ambition.

“It is though, most importantly, a recognition of the hard work of our staff and the talent of our students. Ofsted inspections are always tough. This outcome is well deserved and good news for both the College and the City.”

To read the report, published on February 1st, 2023, please visit Ofsted’s website. The inspection took place from December 6th to 9th, 2022.

Visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk.

Pictured: Staff and students celebrate The Sheffield College’s Ofsted ‘good’ grade.

Published in