The Sheffield College’s basketball talent score top marks in prestigious awards

Students and staff at The Sheffield College have scored top marks in a national league awards scheme run by Basketball England.

Three students and a college coach have won a series of prestigious awards for their performances during the 2023/24 basketball season.

The awards are linked to the college’s participation in the Elite Academy Basketball League (EABL) and the Women’s Elite Academy Basketball League (WEABL).

Run in partnership with Basketball England and AoC Sport, both of these leagues aim to offer the highest level of college and school competition in the country.

This year’s end of season award winners for the Elite Academy Basketball League have just been announced by Basketball England.

They include The Sheffield College’s:

Coach Bradley Connor – EABL North Basketball Coach Of The Year

Student Adam Tokpah – EABL North All Conference Second Team

Student Zion Dunn – EABL North Defensive Player Of The Year

Student Danielle McNamara – WEABL North All Conference Second Team

Bradley Connor, Basketball Course Leader and Coach, The Sheffield College, said:

“I am honoured to accept this award, which means a lot to me. I want to express my gratitude to all the coaches who voted for me.

“I couldn’t have achieved this without the incredible support of my assistant coach and the rest of The Sheffield College staff. Their hard work and dedication have been crucial to our success, and I am grateful for everything they’ve done.

“I want to thank our players for their commitment and determination. It has been a privilege to coach such a talented group. I am proud of how far the team has progressed this season.

“Lastly, I want to thank The Sheffield College who are extremely supportive of myself and the basketball programme. This award is a collective effort, and I look forward to going again next year.”

Student Zion Dunn, who won the EABL North Defensive Player Of The Year, said:

“I am honoured and deeply thankful to have been acknowledged by coaches throughout the league.

“I owe a profound debt of gratitude to The Sheffield College Basketball Academy coaches for affording me the platform to showcase my talents and for their relentless efforts in refining my skills.”

Zion added: “I am also appreciative of the unwavering support and encouragement from my family, teammates, and the academy community.

“Their constant motivation on and off the court has been instrumental in my success. I recognise that this achievement would not have been possible without their collective efforts.

“I am looking forward to aiming for even greater heights and to continue striving for excellence. This award marks a significant milestone in my journey, but I am committed to further growth and development.”

The basketball teams are part of the Elite Sports Employer Skills Academy, which is one of the college’s award winning employer skills academies.

Students are able to take part in competitions alongside completing their studies. This approach provides potential elite athletes with the opportunity to test their skills at the highest level during the academic calendar.

Former basketball students have progressed to playing internationally including via scholarships at universities in the USA.

An awards ceremony will be held at the National Basketball Performance Centre in Manchester on 27th April.

