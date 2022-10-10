The Talent Foundry and Network Rail announce expansion of Track to the Future programme

The programme will run in four Network Rail regions including in Scotland and Wales

Programme aims to inspire young people to consider a career in the rail sector

The Talent Foundry and Network Rail are delighted to announce that following a highly successful pilot programme, they are expanding the Track to the Future initiative, which aims to inspire young people to consider a career in the rail sector.

The railway was invented in Britain, and from sleepers to stations, every part of Network Rail’s infrastructure has a story to tell. Today’s railway represents 200 years of engineering innovation and determination. Network Rail is the 21st century chapter in this astounding story and they want to encourage more young people, especially girls and those from ethnic minorities to jump on board.

Students taking part in the Track to the Future programme gain a unique insight into the work of Network Rail, focusing on either project management or the technological side of the industry.

This year, a brand-new Engineering Stream will also be piloted, with a focus on female participation.

Mentors from Network Rail support students through four highly interactive and engaging sessions exploring the rail industry .Students develop core transferable skills such as innovation and creativity, while also learning about key competencies such as accountability, collaboration, and responding to challenging situations.

Cate Smith, Head of Programmes at The Talent Foundry said:

“Everyone at The Talent Foundry is delighted to see the Track to the Future Programme expanding. We know Network Rail are as passionate as we are about ensuring underserved young people can access a range of opportunities to get them thinking about their future. Following the huge success of the Track to the Future pilot, we’re excited to be able to roll the initiative out to more schools across the country.”

Amit Kotecha, Senior Campaigns Manager at Network Rail said:

“The Track to the Future pilot programme has been a great success. Inspiring young people to pursue STEM subjects and to join our industry is key, to ensure we have the skills we will need in the rail industry in the future. We need to work with young people to teach them about what we do in rail, why we do it, and how they can fit in. We are proud to partner with the Talent Foundry for the second year, who will help us to bring the sector to life and help stimulate young people’s creativity and inquisitiveness. We are looking for the next generation of innovators and engineers to join us and help us to deliver a safe, reliable and green service for our passengers. I can’t wait to see the ideas that get put forward.”

More information about The Talent Foundry

●The Talent Foundry is an independent education charity offering a range of fully funded opportunities to schools and colleges across the United Kingdom.

●They have 1,900 schools in their network and 600,000 students have benefitted from their programmes.

●The charity’s aim is to increase social mobility by helping young people from disadvantaged backgrounds discover what they are amazing at, develop valuable new employment skills and take that first step into the world of work.

