There’s still time to enter the High Sheriff’s Awards for Enterprise

Cheshire businesses still have time to enter this year’s High Sheriff’s Awards for Enterprise.

The closing date to enter the county’s prestigious awards has been extended to Thursday, January 18 2024. It is open to businesses, charities of any size and individuals from Cheshire to submit entries.

The 2023/2024 awards have been launched this year by Dennis Dunn MBE JP DL, the High Sheriff of Cheshire and are now in their 17th year in partnership with the University of Chester to celebrate innovation, initiative and impact across Cheshire, Halton and Warrington.

The winners will be announced at a special ceremony on Thursday, April 4 at Churchill House, the home of the University of Chester Business School.

The Master of Ceremonies for the awards evening will be record producer, songwriter, radio and club DJ and television personality, Pete Waterman, supported by Liz Parkin, Manager of the Nantwich show.

The ten categories are:

Inclusive Business Practice – to recognise an organisation that can demonstrate through action that they make a difference to equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

Outstanding Community, Education and Business Engagement (sponsored by Encirc) – for the charity or business that has made a significant difference to the community it serves.

Environmental Innovation and Impact (sponsored by Grosvenor) – for an organisation whose purpose is to deliver a lasting environmental benefit, sustainably, which can demonstrate a measurable impact and that has the potential to be grown at scale.

Wellness at Work (sponsored by Warrington Borough Council) – to recognise and champion an organisation’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of their workforce.

Digital Innovation (sponsored by EA Technology) – will be awarded for the most innovative use of technology in business transformation.

Exceptional Start-Up (sponsored by the Holroyd Foundation) – will be awarded to an exceptional business/ organisation that has been operational for less than two years.

Outstanding Family Business – to recognise outstanding entrepreneurial families and / or the achievements of specific family businesses.

Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Barlows) – this will recognise the development, improvement, contribution, and commitment of the selected apprentice.

Young Business Person of the Year (sponsored by Mornflake) – to recognise a young person under 30 who has shown entrepreneurial spirit and endeavour within their role.

Excellence in Enterprise (sponsored by the University of Chester) – for the business or charity that has achieved outstanding commercial growth over the past two years.

Dennis said: “I’m looking forward to hearing all about the innovative businesses and organisations we have in our county and celebrating their hard work and commitment.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the companies, and charitable bodies, who have sponsored the awards.”

Kirstie Simpson, Associate Professor and Deputy Dean of Chester Business School, added:

“The High Sheriff’s Awards for Enterprise are a highlight in the Cheshire business calendar bringing us together to recognise the significant achievements of businesses and other organisations in our county.

“The University is proud to support the important work that Cheshire businesses undertake to support the economy of the region.”

To find out more about the categories and to submit an entry visit here.

