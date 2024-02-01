Three London colleges to attend the Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase at the House of Commons

Wednesday 7 February 2024, 12:30pm – 3:30pm: Terrace Pavilion and Churchill Room, House of Commons

The Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase (HAS) 2024 is taking place on Wednesday 7 February in the House of Commons during National Apprenticeship Week (5-11 February 2024). The event unites companies across the hospitality industry and recognises the outstanding work carried out by apprentices in the industry.

This year’s event will welcome a number of college students to the House of Commons as it spreads awareness of the diverse opportunities available within the hospitality industry.

The colleges in attendance this year are West London College, London South Bank Technical College, and London South East Colleges. The students in attendance, all of whom are currently undertaking a hospitality-related college course, will hear first-hand from apprentices and employers about the career opportunities that are available to them once they have completed their studies.

Students from the attending colleges can expect to be immersed in the exciting world of hospitality at this event. The inclusive and interactive day will showcase a myriad of professions within the industry, from chefs and brewers to professional support team, and marketing apprentices. The students will be able to find out more information on apprenticeships and the careers offered by the companies participating on the day as well as key sector information.

Maureen Heffernan, Leisure PR’s Director and founder of the event commented:

“The hospitality industry is the third largest employer in the UK, and the Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase perfectly encapsulates how apprenticeship in the industry provides limitless possibilities for career progression and sets people up for success. This event never fails to inspire.”

This year’s event will be hosted by The Rt Hon Alun Cairns MP, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group and The Rt Hon Kelly Tolhurst MP, Vice-Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group.

Denise Charles, Head of Curriculum: Hospitality and Catering at West London College, said:

“It is a great pleasure to join Alun Cairns MP and Kelly Tolhurst MP in celebrating the exceptional journey of apprentices within the hospitality industry.

“I am thrilled to be attending this event, which serves as a testament to the significance of apprenticeships in launching career success. This is an excellent enrichment event for our students where they will gain valuable insights into the world of hospitality apprenticeships, their benefits, and the wide range of rewarding careers that are on offer in this dynamic sector.”

In attendance at the event are apprentices and representatives from a multitude of hospitality-focused companies. These include AB InBev, British Institute of Innkeeping, British Beer and Pub Association, Beds & Bars Ltd, Fuller, Smith and Turner, Greene King PLC, HIT Training, Lifetime Training, Marston’s PLC, Mitchells and Butlers PLC, Nando’s, Stonegate Group, UK Hospitality and Umbrella Training.

