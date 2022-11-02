Toolstation sponsors prizes for winners of the 2022 Young Builder of the Year Awards

Toolstation continued its role as the prize sponsor for the 2022 Young Builder of the Year Award organised by Youthbuild UK. The awards were presented at the Houses of Parliament and Toolstation provided the winners with much needed quality tools to kickstart their careers.

Speaking about sponsoring the awards, Greg Richardson, Head of Marketing at Toolstation said:

“We’re really pleased to continue our sponsorship for Youthbuild UK’s Young Builder of the Year Awards, which rewards disadvantaged young people for their hard work and dedication working in the construction industry. Through our partnership we can give Youthbuild UK our support to their work nationally and locally, helping young people learn construction skills and develop careers which directly contributes to the growth and success of the UK trade sector.”

The awards aim to empower and recognise disadvantaged young people, at risk from social exclusion and who have had to overcome significant barriers and gone on to secure employment or further training within the construction industry.

Past winners have come from a variety of backgrounds; full time carers for parents, refugees who risked their lives travelling from war torn countries and people who have been directly affected by drug and alcohol abuse are just a few examples.

Ian Davis, Chair of Youthbuild UK said:

“We’re really pleased Toolstation has continued their longstanding support for the Young Builder of the Year Awards and the work of Youthbuild UK. The awards are unique in recognising young people who have overcome barriers, risen to life changing challenges and achieved against the odds. They may have been dealt a tough hand but their stories of success are both humbling and inspiring”

The winners were chosen on the 19th October.

The winner of the 14-18 year olds category was Kyle Belmont who secured an apprenticeship with Lee Marley Brickwork and has studied at Brooklands College, achieving a L2 Bricklaying qualification. Highly regarded by his company he is working towards his SSSTS Supervisor qualification and has started his L3 Bricklaying qualification.

The winner of the 19-25 year olds category was Reiss Doherty who is now a Quantity Surveyor with Barratt Homes with the ambition of becoming a Senior Quantity Surveyor. He has also been part of Barratt’s ‘Rising Stars’ programme, aimed at future leaders of the company.

