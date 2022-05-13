Top marks for apprenticeship scheme

UK Power Networks’ apprenticeship programme has achieved the highest standards set by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

The apprenticeship has been accredited by the IET, recognising the quality of the company’s specialist training to keep power supplies flowing to 8.4 million homes and businesses across London, the South East and East of England.

Assessors endorsed the high quality of training programmes which prepare apprentices for key roles as electricity cable jointers, linespeople, substation fitters and engineers.

Dudley Sparks, head of technical training at UK Power Networks, said:

“IET Accreditation is recognised as a high-quality seal of approval throughout industry and it aids companies in the recruitment, retention and development of graduates and professional engineers.

“IET accreditation of our apprenticeship programme is a fantastic achievement and is a recognition for all those involved that have made contributions from our technical training and assurance department to our in-business mentors, managers and apprentices alike.”

The firm operates dedicated training schools in Sundridge in Kent, Frant in East Sussex, and Bury St Edmunds and Risby, in Suffolk, where power apprentices gain the skills needed to help maintain safe and reliable electricity supplies and enable low carbon technologies for a Net Zero future.

IET Accreditation Manager, Dan Canty said:

“The IET congratulates UK Power Networks on being awarded accredited status, which demonstrates that they maintain the highest standards of quality, content, technician support and assessment and continuously improve on those standards.”

An IET Accredited Apprenticeship demonstrates UK Power Networks’ commitment to development and progression and endorses the quality of the company’s scheme against IET benchmarks.

Accreditation entailed assessment by trained and experienced engineers who considered a range of evidence including roles undertaken by apprentices, how the scheme supports the wider business and mentoring and support available to apprentices.

Earlier this year, Ofsted inspectors also praised the quality of technical training at UK Power Networks following its first full inspection of the company’s training centres. UK Power Networks achieved an overall effectiveness rating of Good, plus Outstanding in the areas of ‘personal development’ and ‘behaviour and attitudes’.

The IET accredits apprenticeships delivered by organisations that have potential to deliver competencies required for professional registration, usually at Engineering Technician (EngTech) or ICT Technician (ICTTech) level. Registration, awarded by the Engineering Council, is only available to professional, competent technicians and engineers, and is recognised throughout the world.

