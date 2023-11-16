Toyota (GB) introduces £1,000 relocation grant for students accepting placements at its Surrey headquarters

Toyota GB is introducing a £1,000 relocation grant to help students joining its Emerging Talent programmes to move within a commutable distance of the company’s Eco HQ near Epsom, Surrey.

The new grant has been introduced following feedback from Toyota’s 2023 student cohort which highlighted the cost of relocation as a potential barrier to placement applications. The company already supports candidates by reimbursing their travel costs when they attend assessment centres for interviews; the new relocation grant is designed to encourage applications from universities and candidates from a wider catchment area.

Toyota provides a number of paid one-year student placements across a range of departments including, marketing, social media, finance, corporate social responsibility along with some business specific roles including Value Chain, Retailer Services & Network Transformation. The scheme is open to students on degree courses which have a year in industry as part of their qualification. Applications for next year’s placements are open now, through to 1 January 2024.

The company won a 2023 RateMyPlacement Award for operating one of the country’s best small to medium-size student schemes based on student reviews of their own placement experiences.

Darren Morris, Toyota (GB) Chief Financial Officer said:

“This new initiative will remove some of the potential financial barriers for candidates, especially in the current challenging economic environment. Our student programme is a great way to start a career at Toyota. We promise to give students meaningful work, setting them up for success, either here, or in the wider working world. Implementing this relocation grant means that many more candidates will benefit from this opportunity.”

Oliver Sidwell, Co-founder of Rate my Placement, says:

“This new grant demonstrates why Toyota GB is so highly rated by its placement students on RateMyPlacement. Many students find relocation a huge financial barrier to being able to commit to work experience. Providing this new grant will reduce that barrier and also highlight just how caring, understanding and supportive the business is – which will only go down well with students of today.”

Information on Toyota’s current student placements is available here.

Published in