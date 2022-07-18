Tuition fees making your eyes water? Why not become a dog groomer instead?

Those considering university, but are put off by eye-watering tuition fees are being urged to consider a career in dog grooming.

University students have long been required to scrimp and save but a recent article by Save the Student estimated the cost of a three year undergraduate degree in the UK to be more than £27,000 for tuition fees alone.

In addition, the rising cost of living coupled with the increased competition for degree places is enough to make most people’s heads spin – and means those who thought higher education was their next step might be looking to reconsider.

So if you think you’re barking up the wrong tree with your plans for the future and you’re ‘mutts’ about canines, then a career in dog grooming could be for you.

Between 2020 and 2021 the population of dogs in the UK rose from 9million to 12 million – and with 17 of the 20 most popular dog breeds now requiring regular grooming, this has led to a significant surge in demand for Dog Groomers.

If you’re not sure where to begin, the iPET Network – an Ofqual regulated Awarding Organisation specialising in qualifications for the Animal Care and Veterinary Science Sector – has put together a one-stop guide on how to become a dog groomer for those thinking about getting into the industry, including information about the relevant qualification they have available.

The company was founded by Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty, who have a background firmly rooted in dog grooming training, dog grooming salons and other doggy businesses giving iPET Network the foundation to development industry led qualifications.

Sarah and Fern said: “The pandemic puppy boom has led to a considerable shortage of groomers and the effects of Covid-19 have left many looking for more rewarding and flexible career options.

“If you’re an animal lover looking to retrain then dog grooming could be the choice for you.”

“We are proud to have developed a brand new introductory dog grooming qualification, the Level 3 Award in an Introduction to Dog Grooming. This qualification consists of theory work and a five day practical course where candidates are trained in skills such as prepping, bathing, scissoring, clipping and nail trimming on several dog breeds.

“There is no requirement to sit a formal exam and no prerequisites to enrolling, meaning you can join at level 3 without having completed a lower level course first.

“Setting up a dog grooming business gives you the opportunity to be your own boss, tailor your working hours to suit your needs and regain a healthier work/life balance.”

“Working with animals is rewarding and enjoyable – you will form relationships with the dogs as well as their owners, and build a rapport with regular clients.”

Dog grooming course costs start from approximately £1190 and you can start earning straight away once qualifying.

Visit the iPET Network website and enter your postcode to find your nearest iPET Network training provider and learn more about the available Dog Grooming qualifications.

https://www.ipetnetwork.co.uk/guides/a-guide-to-becoming-a-dog-groomer/

